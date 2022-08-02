Read on www.primetimer.com
Related
Complex
Donald and Stephen Glover on Criticism From Black Community That ‘Atlanta’ Is ‘Only for White People’
With the fourth and final season of Atlanta set to premiere on Sept. 15, Donald and Stephen Glover appeared at the show’s TCA Press Tour on Tuesday, where the pair discussed the criticism from people in the Black community who believe the FX series is “only for white people.”
hypebeast.com
'Atlanta' Final Season Trailer Sees the Donald Glover-Led Cast Return to the Namesake City
Following a chaotic teaser last month, FX on Tuesday delivered a new trailer for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover‘s comedy-drama series Atlanta. The preview sees Glover’s Earn and the rest of the main cast — Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — return to Atlanta, following their European travels in season three. Notably, the two-minute visual includes a brief appearance from comedian Katt Williams, who previously won an Emmy for his role in Season 2’s “Alligator Man.”
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Atlanta’ season four
FX has released a trailer for the fourth and final season of Atlanta – watch it below. After touring around Europe in the third season, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) find themselves back in Atlanta for the show’s final outing.
Atlanta Season 4 Trailer Is More 'Grounded' Than Ever
FX has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atlanta during their panel at the 2022 virtual TCA press tour. Based on the trailer, Season 4 appears to be more focused on the series regulars than Season 3, with the characters back in their hometown of Atlanta, after a season spent in Amsterdam.
RELATED PEOPLE
urbanbellemag.com
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?
Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Drops First Look: VIDEO
With her new daytime talk show set to premiere on September 12th, “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is now sharing a sneak peek of her on-air series. “It’s go time people!!” Jennifer Hudson declared in a post on Instagram. “I can’t wait to shine a light on everyday stories on my new talk show, which premieres September 12 !”
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Complex
Here’s Who the ‘Frontrunner’ Is to Play Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ Biopic
Earlier this month, Fifty Shades of Grey’s Sam Taylor-Johnson was enlisted to direct a new biopic about Amy Winehouse. Now it looks like the film has its eyes set on an actress to play the late singer. Variety reports via “multiple sources” that Marisa Abela, one of the stars...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Black identical twins have made history becoming first officer pilots for Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines became the first flight carrier to hire Black identical twin brothers when Alan and Alex joined their flight crew as first officer pilots.
594 Men Sign Letter Supporting Demands for Abortion Safety Protocols From Netflix, Disney
Last week, over 400 TV creators and showrunners — all women — signed a letter to top-level executives at Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Apple, and other companies demanding specific protocols to protect pregnant employees in states where abortion is banned. Today a new letter of support has been signed by 594 men and sent to the same companies.
‘On Patrol: Live’ Premiere Ratings Revealed
New show On Patrol: Live premiered last Friday night on Reelz to overwhelming success. The show earned massive ratings despite a technical glitch at the beginning of the show. Host Dan Abrams tweeted, thanking all fans who tuned in for the premiere. “Thank you to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made...
ComicBook
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
Better Call Saul Ripped Over Its 'Horrendous' Spanish
Better Call Saul has plenty of strong points, but one area where the series falls short is in its Spanish-language scenes. That's according to Fidel Martinez, a fan of the show who writes the Los Angeles Times Latinx Files, a weekly column that focuses on the American Latinx experience. "It's...
Real Housewives Star Monique Samuels Turned Down Ultimate Girls Trip Due to the Show's 'Toxicity'
Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has no plans on returning to Bravo, she told Insider. The reality show star turned down an opportunity to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip due to the show's "toxicity," despite never even having seen an episode, she said.
FX Gives Updates On ‘Alien’ Series, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Fargo’ Season 5 – TCA
Click here to read the full article. FX’s television series based on sci-fi classic Alien will begin shooting next year and limited series Shōgun will also air in 2023, according to FX chief John Landgraf. Landgraf also gave an update on the status of season five of Fargo. Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his series based on the Sigourney Weaver feature film and shooting will begin next year. The series will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the horror of the original 1979 movie and the action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will...
NFL・
House of the Dragon Showrunner: Game of Thrones Prequel Could Become An Anthology
Miguel Sapochnik, the showrunner of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, believes there are more stories to tell about the Targaryens. So much so, he revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it's possible the prequel could become an anthology series. The series, which is based...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
33K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0