'Atlanta' Final Season Trailer Sees the Donald Glover-Led Cast Return to the Namesake City

Following a chaotic teaser last month, FX on Tuesday delivered a new trailer for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover‘s comedy-drama series Atlanta. The preview sees Glover’s Earn and the rest of the main cast — Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — return to Atlanta, following their European travels in season three. Notably, the two-minute visual includes a brief appearance from comedian Katt Williams, who previously won an Emmy for his role in Season 2’s “Alligator Man.”
Watch the first trailer for ‘Atlanta’ season four

After touring around Europe in the third season, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) find themselves back in Atlanta for the show's final outing.
Atlanta Season 4 Trailer Is More 'Grounded' Than Ever

Based on the trailer, Season 4 appears to be more focused on the series regulars than Season 3, with the characters back in their hometown of Atlanta, after a season spent in Amsterdam.
Donald Glover
Melody Holt Calls out Martell Holt + Sheree Whitfield Gets Shady?

Sheree Whitfield’s relationship with Martell Holt is a hot topic. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been a hot topic on the blogs. There has been a major update in her love life. She is currently dating “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt. And Sheree said that she is just having fun spending time with him. However, it’s not just romance. Sheree is also doing business with Martell. She told TMZ that Martell is also helping her grow her She By Sheree brand. So she was really happy that she moved on from Tyrone Gilliams. Sheree has even introduced Martell to her friends and family members. They have been dating for a couple of months.
‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion

ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
594 Men Sign Letter Supporting Demands for Abortion Safety Protocols From Netflix, Disney

Last week, over 400 TV creators and showrunners — all women — signed a letter to top-level executives at Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Apple, and other companies demanding specific protocols to protect pregnant employees in states where abortion is banned. Today a new letter of support has been signed by 594 men and sent to the same companies.
‘On Patrol: Live’ Premiere Ratings Revealed

New show On Patrol: Live premiered last Friday night on Reelz to overwhelming success. The show earned massive ratings despite a technical glitch at the beginning of the show. Host Dan Abrams tweeted, thanking all fans who tuned in for the premiere. “Thank you to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made...
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central

Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
Better Call Saul Ripped Over Its 'Horrendous' Spanish

Better Call Saul has plenty of strong points, but one area where the series falls short is in its Spanish-language scenes. That's according to Fidel Martinez, a fan of the show who writes the Los Angeles Times Latinx Files, a weekly column that focuses on the American Latinx experience. "It's...
FX Gives Updates On ‘Alien’ Series, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘Fargo’ Season 5 – TCA

Click here to read the full article. FX’s television series based on sci-fi classic Alien will begin shooting next year and limited series Shōgun will also air in 2023, according to FX chief John Landgraf. Landgraf also gave an update on the status of season five of Fargo. Noah Hawley has delivered all of the scripts for his series based on the Sigourney Weaver feature film and shooting will begin next year. The series will be the first Alien story set on Earth and will blend the horror of the original 1979 movie and the action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, Aliens. Ridley Scott will...
