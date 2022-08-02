O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) _ O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $252 million.

On a per-share basis, the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 73 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, O-I Glass expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.20 per share.

