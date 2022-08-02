Match Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $31.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $794.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $790 million to $800 million.

