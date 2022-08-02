Traditional exhibit opens at gallery

As a real estate broker I always ask those moving to Wheat Ridge: Did you move here because of how we are, or how you’d like us to be?. The answers vary of course. We are human beings and change is the constant in our lives. Our meals, our opinions, our clothes and the list goes on. We practically live in a state of change. It’s only difficult when change is imposed upon us versus being our own idea. Predictability creates comfort only for so long and then we are rewarded for being “spontaneous,” only to be criticized and questioned, “Why did you have to change?”

WHEAT RIDGE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO