Traditional exhibit opens at gallery

How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseAurora, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyAurora, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get behind the wheel of first responder vehicles at free Castle Rock Touch-A-Truck eventCastle Rock, CO
edgewaterecho.com
Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend
The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
highlandsranchherald.net
Molding art for the masses
To learn more about public sculptures in the Denver metro area:. Golden: www.cityofgolden.net/play/recreation-attractions/public-art/. Lakewood: www.lakewood.org/Government/Departments/Community-Resources/Arts-and-Culture/Exhibitions-and-Public-Art/Public-Art Wheat Ridge: www.ci.wheatridge.co.us/482/Public-Art Arvada: arvada.org/explore/culture-and-community/public-art Westminster: www.cityofwestminster.us/ParksRecreation/ArtsCulture/PublicArt. Northglenn: northglennarts.org/public-art/. Brighton: www.brightonco.gov/1677/Outdoor-Art Commerce City: www.c3gov.com/explore/public-art Lone Tree: artencounters.douglas.co.us/lone-tree/. Parker: parkerarts.org/art-gallery-exhibits/public-art/. Douglas County: artencounters.douglas.co.us. Highlands Ranch: hrcaonline.org/about-us/hrca-nonprofits/cultural-affairs-association/public-art Littleton: www.littletongov.org/my-littleton/parks-trails/public-art If beauty is in the eye of the...
Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer
If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado
If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Denver, CO — 20 Top Places!
A rich culture is what beckons many vacationers to Denver, be it for the city’s arts, sports, outdoors, or food. Indeed, the Mile High City is a sophisticated urban jungle littered with creative restaurants that make its food scene a heaven to explore for adventurous foodies. What’s more, you...
Boulder Clarion
Corn do’s and don’ts
For true believers, corn comes slathered with anxiety and an expiration date. On the way back from swimming at the pond with us kids, my mother always stopped at a specific farm for the sweetest sweet corn. It was special because they picked corn all day, not just in the morning.
ngazette.com
I Love You, Now Change!
As a real estate broker I always ask those moving to Wheat Ridge: Did you move here because of how we are, or how you’d like us to be?. The answers vary of course. We are human beings and change is the constant in our lives. Our meals, our opinions, our clothes and the list goes on. We practically live in a state of change. It’s only difficult when change is imposed upon us versus being our own idea. Predictability creates comfort only for so long and then we are rewarded for being “spontaneous,” only to be criticized and questioned, “Why did you have to change?”
Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why
DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
milehighcre.com
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
fox29.com
'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite
It’s been an arduous journey to surrender for Lindsey Currat. The Colorado Springs mother prayed for five days while her son was under the care of trauma doctors, begging God to heal him and perform a miracle. But nothing she could do would cure his pain and help her understand the complexities of life support and death.
jeffco.us
JSX Kicks Off Charter Service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport
On Aug. 4, JSX kicked off its charter jet service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield. They will offer publicly available nonstop flights on 30-seat jets from RMMA to Burbank, CA and Dallas, TX. JSX will operate approximately eight additional daily operations at RMMA with hop-on jet service that allows customers to enjoy a seamless travel experience without the crowds, lines and hassles associated with congested airport terminals.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
