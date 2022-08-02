Denny’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) _ Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $115 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.7 million.

