ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Andersons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $79.8 million.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.74, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDE

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy