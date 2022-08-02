Andersons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) _ The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $79.8 million.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.39 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.74, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

