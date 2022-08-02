OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky Lines

02-06-12-15-17-23-25-31

(two, six, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Mega Millions

10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(ten, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $36,000,000

Pick 4 10PM

4-0-6-0

(four, zero, six, zero)

Pick 4 1PM

5-0-4-1

(five, zero, four, one)

Pick 4 4PM

9-4-7-7

(nine, four, seven, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

9-8-4-9

(nine, eight, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000

