Could There Be a Hotel INSIDE Universal’s Epic Universe? Let’s Talk About It.

Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
NEWS: Curfew Now in Place for Some Guests at Universal Orlando CityWalk
Before you head to Universal Orlando’s CityWalk, there’s something important you need to know. CityWalk is home to many entertainment offerings, including some fun and unique restaurants, stores, and even mini golf. But if you’re planning to visit CityWalk soon, an important rule has been put in place that could impact your trip.
Halloween is Here! and More Universal Orlando Updates
It’s been a big year for Disney World, which makes it easy to forget that it’s been a big year for Universal Orlando, too!. Universal Orlando is currently in the process of building a brand new theme park called Epic Universe, plus Universal Orlando just reported its biggest earnings ever last fiscal quarter. We recently headed to the “other” Orlando theme park to take a look at what’s new, so here are some of the biggest updates from Universal Orlando!
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
Popular Universal Orlando Coaster Temporarily Closing This Month
Heading to Universal Orlando Resort this month? We’ve got an important update for you!. There’s a lot to look forward to at Universal Orlando in the near future! The first day of Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, tons of brand new merchandise is popping up, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. But if you’re planning a trip to Universal in the near, there’s also an upcoming temporary closure you’ll want to know about!
NEWS: Florida Gas Prices Drop to Their Lowest in Months
It’s no secret that prices have been increasing on many different things lately. Even in places like Disney World, we’ve seen some serious price increases. And, getting to Orlando has become more expensive too, due to gas prices and other new services that cost money. But, while we have seen gas prices go up for a while in Florida, they just hit a new low!
