Financial Reports

Whitestone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $12.6 million, or 25 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.3 million, or 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

Whitestone expects full-year funds from operations to be 98 cents to $1.02 per share.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

