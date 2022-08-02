ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

highlandsranchherald.net

Molding art for the masses

To learn more about public sculptures in the Denver metro area:. Golden: www.cityofgolden.net/play/recreation-attractions/public-art/. Lakewood: www.lakewood.org/Government/Departments/Community-Resources/Arts-and-Culture/Exhibitions-and-Public-Art/Public-Art Wheat Ridge: www.ci.wheatridge.co.us/482/Public-Art Arvada: arvada.org/explore/culture-and-community/public-art Westminster: www.cityofwestminster.us/ParksRecreation/ArtsCulture/PublicArt. Northglenn: northglennarts.org/public-art/. Brighton: www.brightonco.gov/1677/Outdoor-Art Commerce City: www.c3gov.com/explore/public-art Lone Tree: artencounters.douglas.co.us/lone-tree/. Parker: parkerarts.org/art-gallery-exhibits/public-art/. Douglas County: artencounters.douglas.co.us. Highlands Ranch: hrcaonline.org/about-us/hrca-nonprofits/cultural-affairs-association/public-art Littleton: www.littletongov.org/my-littleton/parks-trails/public-art If beauty is in the eye of the...
NORTHGLENN, CO
du.edu

DU Field Notes: Thrifting on South Broadway

If you believe the motto, “reduce, reuse, recycle,” then thrifting is for you. You can find great deals at a thrift store that won’t break the bank. Plus, by donating more and thrifting more often, you will help the environment by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped

Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where the Cherry Creek Trail diverts - and why

DENVER — Cyclists and pedestrians who travel along Denver’s Cherry Creek trail are met with an odd permanent detour near Denver Country Club. While the bike path travels all along Cherry Creek from the confluence of the Platte River near downtown, the trail diverges from the creek near Downing Street.
DENVER, CO
washparkprofile.com

Restaurant specializing in molcajetes opens in Bonnie Brae

A new Mexican restaurant specializing in an authentic dish called molcajetes has opened in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. Ni Tuyo, 730 S. University Blvd., is the brainchild of Chef Silvia Andaya, founder of Denver’s Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway; and La Doña Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Fun Things to Do in Denver, August 2 to August 8

Get some midweek stress relief at this recurring yoga series at the Catbird Hotel. Denver Yoga Social instructors will lead yogis through a vinyasa-style sunset class, soundtracked by beats spun by local DJs. Afterwards, guests can continue their relaxation session thanks to an extended happy hour at the Red Barber and free swag from Vibe Foods, Smart Water, and Natalie’s Orchid Juices. Aug. 3–31; Wed 6:30–7:30 p.m.; donation-based, recommended donation of $10–$15.
K99

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race

EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
jeffco.us

JSX Kicks Off Charter Service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

On Aug. 4, JSX kicked off its charter jet service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield. They will offer publicly available nonstop flights on 30-seat jets from RMMA to Burbank, CA and Dallas, TX. JSX will operate approximately eight additional daily operations at RMMA with hop-on jet service that allows customers to enjoy a seamless travel experience without the crowds, lines and hassles associated with congested airport terminals.
BROOMFIELD, CO
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Denver, CO — 20 Top Places!

A rich culture is what beckons many vacationers to Denver, be it for the city’s arts, sports, outdoors, or food. Indeed, the Mile High City is a sophisticated urban jungle littered with creative restaurants that make its food scene a heaven to explore for adventurous foodies. What’s more, you...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Climber from the Denver area dies after fall near Crestone Traverse

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One climber died and another had to be rescued after a fall near the Crestone Traverse. According to the Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR), two Denver-area climbers had gone off-route when one of them suffered a fatal fall. The other person tried to reach him, but officials say she wasn't able to ascend or descend safely.
DENVER, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident

Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
DENVER, CO

