Cabot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

