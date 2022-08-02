Cabot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOUSTON (AP) _ Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.23 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRA

