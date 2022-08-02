ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.76 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $10.74 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

