Read on www.greenmatters.com
Related
Hunters will be allowed to shoot deer at night as population numbers surge to two million
Rules on shooting wild deer will be relaxed to control their surging numbers and protect trees. The country’s deer population has increased from 450,000 in the 1970s to two million today – its highest level for 1,000 years. In light of the soaring numbers, ministers are proposing to...
Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”
The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Migratory Monarch Butterflies Have Been Declared As Endangered (Updated)
UPDATE, Thursday, July 21, 2022, 1:21 p.m. ET: The International Union for Conservation of Nature has just officially classified the migratory monarch butterfly as Endangered, adding it to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. According to the IUCN, the climate crisis has been a key factor in the decline...
Phys.org
Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
London Zoo Celebrates the Birth of Three Cubs from the World's 'Rarest' Tiger Species
In the early hours of June 27, three Sumatran tiger cubs were born at the ZSL London Zoo's Tiger Territory, according to a release from the zoo. The species has been categorized as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature since 2008. The U.K. zoo's hidden "cubcam"...
Dolphins Slaughtered in Faroe Islands in Biggest Massacre in 124 Years
Ocean conservation groups have described the news as "horrific," renewing calls for the practise to be banned.
Phys.org
Climate change: Potential to end humanity is 'dangerously underexplored' say experts
Global heating could become "catastrophic" for humanity if temperature rises are worse than many predict or cause cascades of events we have yet to consider, or indeed both. The world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a "climate endgame." This is according to an international team of researchers...
What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?
The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stunning snap of menacing hippo grimacing above water among entries for wildlife photo contest
A MENACING hippo grimaces above water in a picture entered for a wildlife photo contest. The beast, eager to protect its young, was snapped on the Chobe River in central Africa. The moment was captured by photographer Eiko Hariu. Among the other 1,500 entries was one of an inquisitive lemon...
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
Mic
Scientists say we haven't given enough thought to human extinction
We know that climate change, left unaddressed, will produce devastating results for the planet, including the extinction of many species that occupy it. While we spend most of our energy and figuring out how we’ll adapt to these new and challenging conditions, scientists say we aren’t giving enough thought to the very real possibility that humanity gets straight-up wiped out, too. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) argues that it’s time researchers start looking into human extinction as a potential “climate endgame.”
BBC
Second Bornean orangutan born at Dudley zoo
A second Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo. Dudley Zoo and Castle were "excited" to welcome the arrival from mum, 11-year-old Sprout, over the weekend. Sprout's mum, Jazz, 30, gave birth herself a month ago and "naturally stepped in" to take over care of her first grandbaby, the zoo said.
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
Scientists Reveal The Full Danger of The World's Largest Active Volcano
Active for at least the last 700,000 years, and dominating the landscape of Hawaii, Mauna Loa is the largest shield volcano on Earth (above water, at least) – and scientific data reveals more about what might be enough to set off future eruptions. Looking at shifts in the ground...
Dead Mayan Elite Were Used As Rubber Balls, Ancient Crypt Reveals
The unearthing of a tomb in Mexico has shown that the remains of the Mayan elite were used to play an early form of squash.
IFLScience
12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US
At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
World’s largest active volcano could be erupted by earthquake as scientists observe ‘change’ deep inside
THE WORLD's largest volcano has been observed changing internally as blazing magma shifts around. The Mauna Loa volcano is more than five miles tall and researchers know just what it'll take to set the volcano off. Advanced ground- and satellite-based measuring tools indicate to researchers that the .04 square miles...
dailyphew.com
This Little Pangolin Doesn’t Stop Kissing His Rescuers
Dr. Mark Ofua discovered about this tiny white-bellied pangolin in the month of February of this year. It had very little chance of survival and desperately required assistance. The young creature was born in captivity, surrounded by a group of people who sold wildlife meat, and without the proper assistance,...
An Ancient Creature Who Could See in The Dark Lies Hidden in The Eyes of Whales
The first mammals to return to the sea, more than 35 million years ago, had eyes for the deep. According to new research, the visual systems of modern whales, dolphins, and porpoises – collectively known as cetaceans – all derive from a common ancestor with powerful underwater vision.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 8