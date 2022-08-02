ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 8

Related
Field & Stream

Officials Euthanize Offspring of Famous Grizzly Bear For Exhibiting “Increasingly Dangerous Behavior”

The offspring of a world-famous grizzly bear was trapped and euthanized in Wyoming after exhibiting “increasingly dangerous behavior” in close proximity to a residential area, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD). The male bear was 2 years old and considered to ba a “subadult.” It had reportedly lost its fear of humans and was presenting a threat to residents of Sublette County, Wyoming who live on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
WYOMING STATE
Phys.org

Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Decline#Biodiversity#Iucn
InsideHook

What Was the Single Worst Year in Human History?

The Dark Ages typically refers to a period between the 5th and 14th centuries, during which human enlightenment fell off a precipice. Sandwiched between the fall of Rome and the arrival of the Renaissance, these Early Middle Ages are associated with predatory feudal systems; constant religious conflicts; declines in trade, population growth and record-keeping; and high infant mortality rates. As The Economist once put it, parents displayed a relative lack of interest in their children.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Thailand
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
Mic

Scientists say we haven't given enough thought to human extinction

We know that climate change, left unaddressed, will produce devastating results for the planet, including the extinction of many species that occupy it. While we spend most of our energy and figuring out how we’ll adapt to these new and challenging conditions, scientists say we aren’t giving enough thought to the very real possibility that humanity gets straight-up wiped out, too. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) argues that it’s time researchers start looking into human extinction as a potential “climate endgame.”
SCIENCE
BBC

Second Bornean orangutan born at Dudley zoo

A second Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo. Dudley Zoo and Castle were "excited" to welcome the arrival from mum, 11-year-old Sprout, over the weekend. Sprout's mum, Jazz, 30, gave birth herself a month ago and "naturally stepped in" to take over care of her first grandbaby, the zoo said.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US

At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
SCIENCE
dailyphew.com

This Little Pangolin Doesn’t Stop Kissing His Rescuers

Dr. Mark Ofua discovered about this tiny white-bellied pangolin in the month of February of this year. It had very little chance of survival and desperately required assistance. The young creature was born in captivity, surrounded by a group of people who sold wildlife meat, and without the proper assistance,...
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy