Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $507.2 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.42 to $1.46. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.37.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.02 billion to $2.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.99 billion.

