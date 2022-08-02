What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events

Read on www.wfmz.com
National Night Out brings cops and communities together
EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Das Awkscht Fescht goes British
One of the country's largest antique and classic car shows is back for its 59th year Friday through Sunday over 42 acres in Macungie Memorial Park in Lehigh County, and this year, the event is celebrating classic cars from across the pond. Das Awkscht Fescht offers three days of outdoor...
sauconsource.com
St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem Moving to New Location
Patients of St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem will have a new location to visit beginning Aug. 15, but they won’t have to travel far for their bloodwork and other tests. St. Luke’s University Health Network announced in a letter to patients late last month that its Bethlehem laboratory services...
WFMZ-TV Online
What's new this year at Musikfest 2022
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is back in Bethlehem and every year the festival looks to add some new features. This year is no exception. For Musikfest 2022, organizers say visitors will find a couple new art additions. Several interactive art displays called "The Loop" sit in front of one of the free stages on the south side of the festival.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new LVHN gate at Coca-Cola Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fans of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have another way to get into Coca-Cola Park. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Lehigh Valley Health Network center field gate. Some special guests stopped by. Pigs mascots Ferrous and FeFe were joined by the Phillie Phanatic. A spokesman...
wlvr.org
Staying safe as you navigate Musikfest this year
The show will go on in person at Musikfest once again this year amid the ongoing pandemic. The largest free music festival in the nation begins Thursday and organizers say they are doing what they can to help keep people safe and healthy. The Bethlehem Health Bureau and Musikfest officials...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's brutal' - Musikfest kicks off with 90s music, and 90s weather
Temperatures were back in the 90s Thursday as Musikfest kicked off in Bethlehem. Other headliners, such as Ja Rule and Ashanti are scheduled during the 10-day music event. "Nice throwback to the 90s," Sev Tysh, from Warminster, said. But the music wasn't the only element bringing us back to the...
Historic Pocono trolley returns to its roots
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking people back into history is the goal of the trolley service in the Poconos. A familiar sound of a trolley brought back to its roots in the Delaware Water Gap after nearly a century of being away. The Pocono Historic Trolley Tour is celebrating its second season this […]
WFMZ-TV Online
After violent weekend, Reading hosts National Night Out
READING, Pa. — At Reading's National Night Out event on Penn Street in center city, the Berks County district attorney's victim/witness assistance unit met with dozens of people. "Just basically gives them a little bit of information about our unit and what we do to serve victims of crime,"...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hundreds of bands scheduled to play free shows at Bethlehem's Musikfest
From L.A. to the U.K., more than 400 bands will play free shows over the next 10 days at Bethlehem's Musikfest, but to get to a free stage act you have to strike the right chord with those who book the festival. For musicians Charles Kiscka and Dylan Flaherty, Bethlehem's...
WFMZ-TV Online
'The Haunting on the River' film ready to debut, thanks to an entire NJ community
CLINTON, N.J. - We first checked in with small business owner turned movie director, script and soundtrack writer Mark Zhutianli back in October of 2021 when he working on his first full-length movie. That labor of love has paid off. "The Haunting on The River" is now complete. The movie,...
wlvr.org
Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens
Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
WFMZ-TV Online
