Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota

US, state flags at half staff to honor Indiana Rep. killed in collision
BISMARCK, N.D. ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Governors Doug Burgum and Tim Walz joined leaders across the country in directing state agencies to fly the US and state flags at half-staff in honor of US Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana who was killed in a head-on crash. Two of...
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
Trace’s Takes: Take A Look At North Dakota’s Most Expensive Lakeside Home
Now that I’m at the ripe old age of 26, house hunting has become sort of a weirdly obsessive hobby for me. I find myself ogling big beautiful houses everywhere I go, and sometimes even stop to take a picture or two. So when I found my LITERAL dream house right here in Nodak, I could help but write about it.
Trace’s Takes: This Abandoned North Dakota Town Will Send Shivers Up And Down Your Spine
I’m one for a little adventure, but even I would be hesitant to travel to this place. Deep in the upper Northwest side of North Dakota lies the little town of Alkabo. Not much is known about this tiny town, but the mystery surrounding it is HUGE. For example, the building structures on the main street are still in tact. What does that mean? People just packed up and left. Not only that, but the schoolhouse that sits on top of a hill is still in WONDERFUL condition. I’ve copied the link of what it looks like here.
