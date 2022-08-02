ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota

By Paul Jurgens
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago
Read on froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
froggyweb.com

$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
FOREST LAKE, MN
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: This Abandoned North Dakota Town Will Send Shivers Up And Down Your Spine

I’m one for a little adventure, but even I would be hesitant to travel to this place. Deep in the upper Northwest side of North Dakota lies the little town of Alkabo. Not much is known about this tiny town, but the mystery surrounding it is HUGE. For example, the building structures on the main street are still in tact. What does that mean? People just packed up and left. Not only that, but the schoolhouse that sits on top of a hill is still in WONDERFUL condition. I’ve copied the link of what it looks like here.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy