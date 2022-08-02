Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota

I’m one for a little adventure, but even I would be hesitant to travel to this place. Deep in the upper Northwest side of North Dakota lies the little town of Alkabo. Not much is known about this tiny town, but the mystery surrounding it is HUGE. For example, the building structures on the main street are still in tact. What does that mean? People just packed up and left. Not only that, but the schoolhouse that sits on top of a hill is still in WONDERFUL condition. I’ve copied the link of what it looks like here.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO