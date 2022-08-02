New Items at the ‘Library of Things’ at the Traverse Area District Library

When you think of the library, you usually think of books, right?!

It’s never too late to learn a new skill or try a new hobby! You can find things like instruments, laptops, telescopes, tools, game consoles, STEM kits, and so much more! You can also find things to assist you with your day-to-day tasks like mobile hotspots, computers, presentation equipment, and more!

And all you need is a library card to explore all these cool things! Best part of all is that library cards to Traverse Area District Library are not only limited to Traverse City residents. People living in the Benzie, Leelanau, Wexford counties are eligible.

Scan the QR code below for more information, or check out their Instagram page here.