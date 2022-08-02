ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

New Items at the ‘Library of Things’ at the Traverse Area District Library

By Monika Zachara
 3 days ago
When you think of the library, you usually think of books, right?!

It’s never too late to learn a new skill or try a new hobby! You can find things like instruments, laptops, telescopes, tools, game consoles, STEM kits, and so much more! You can also find things to assist you with your day-to-day tasks like mobile hotspots, computers, presentation equipment, and more!

And all you need is a library card to explore all these cool things! Best part of all is that library cards to Traverse Area District Library are not only limited to Traverse City residents. People living in the Benzie, Leelanau, Wexford counties are eligible.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

