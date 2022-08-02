ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation collecting fans Wednesday to help residents in need

By Times staff report
 2 days ago

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation will collect new and used fans Wednesday to donate to residents in need.

The fans will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Cafeteria at 3850 Justice Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office has been part of the Extreme Weather Task Force for the past 13 years.

The task force helps people, especially the elderly, who need blankets during the winter and fans during the summer.

The task force has received 478 fan requests, but fan donations have been low and help is needed, a news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office has a goal of 500 fans.

People who want to donate can drop off fans at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters or email chacosta@epcounty.com to arrange for pickup.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times:

