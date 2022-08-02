OSWEGO — Emails between the Oswego County District Attorney and the family of a man missing since 1979 show a long-winded battle to uncover the identity of a John Doe. Forty-three years after George Heys left his Toronto home for an appointment in 1978, never to be seen again, his niece Kimberly Heys and older sister Dolores Jones have been met with unduly frustration and obstacles from Oswego County authorities. But, they have not given up hope that their brother and uncle may be lying somewhere in a cemetery near Oswego.

