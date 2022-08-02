Read on www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OCSD seeking input to help improve financial health of district
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is seeking community input on a series of measures that would help with declining enrollment and could improve financial health. Part of these measures include closing Frederick Leighton Elementary School and sending students to other nearby elementary schools.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Health Department alerts community to spike in opioid overdoses
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is alerting the community to significant spikes in overdose activity seen over the past two months. Reports from the department’s overdose tracking system have indicated 14 or more overdoses in a 24-hour period as recently as Monday, August 1.
localsyr.com
COVID-19 cases slightly increase in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter. McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140. McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were...
Two Hospitalists Return To Oswego Health To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Leandro Antonio Bernardo, MD, FACP, and Ma. Clarissa Del Rosario, MD return to provide local care as hospitalists. Hospitalists are physicians who specialize in managing the care of patients in the hospital. The hospitalists at Oswego Hospital coordinate consultations, order tests and procedures, and personally provide you with a consistently high level of care throughout your hospital stay.
Onondaga County sees 14 opioid overdoses in one day. Spike linked to fentanyl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is seeing a significant spike in opioid overdoses, including at least 14 overdoses that occurred over a 24-hour period Monday, according to the county Health Department. The department reported its overdose tracking system shows there has been a rise in overdose activity over the...
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Romesentinel.com
Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings
UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bird scooters potentially coming to Fulton
FULTON — The Fulton Common Council discussed the possibility of Bird scooters coming to Fulton at its meeting on Tuesday. The councilors voted to authorize Mayor Deana Michaels to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides, Inc.
waer.org
Opioid-related deaths in Syracuse spike due to growing sales of fentanyl-laced drugs
Opioid overdoses in Onondaga County continue to happen at alarming numbers, with 14 or more overdoses within a 24-hour period in recent days. The Onondaga County Health Department reported 2022 is following the trend of increased overdoses of opioids seen over the past two years. But now there’s a new problem growing: People are unassumingly purchasing fake pills laced with the potent drug fentanyl.
Romesentinel.com
Clairvoyant Canastota business owner to host psychic fair
MUNNSVILLE — “All we see isn’t all there is.” That’s a core belief for Shelby LaLonde, local clairvoyant organizing Madison County’s inaugural psychic fair on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21, in Munnsville. The summer weekend experience will feature several forms of mediumship — a...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 7/25/22 – 7/31/22
Time/Date: 18:05:00 – 07/25/22 Booking Number: 7571. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)/HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTAC. 17:00:00 – 07/25/22/PL215.51 EF1 (2388)/CRIMINAL CONTEMPT-1ST Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T. Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 10/19/92. Arrest Number: 7558. Time/Date: 17:09:25 – 07/26/22/Booking Number: 7582. Loc. of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Our family deserves closure’: Emails show frustrating battle between missing man’s family and American authorities
OSWEGO — Emails between the Oswego County District Attorney and the family of a man missing since 1979 show a long-winded battle to uncover the identity of a John Doe. Forty-three years after George Heys left his Toronto home for an appointment in 1978, never to be seen again, his niece Kimberly Heys and older sister Dolores Jones have been met with unduly frustration and obstacles from Oswego County authorities. But, they have not given up hope that their brother and uncle may be lying somewhere in a cemetery near Oswego.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New shield dedicated at Coast Guard Station in Oswego on Coast Guard’s official birthday Thursday
OSWEGO — On Thursday, a special celebration of the 232nd birthday of the United States Coast Guard was held at the Coast Guard Station in Oswego. For a birthday present, the Oswego station received a new stainless steel Coast Guard shield to display above the main entrance. A dedication for the new shield took place Thursday, with the crew of the Coast Guard Station and Coast Guard veterans in attendance.
North Country doctor’s practice to pay $850,000 after overcharging for drugs, medical care
Syracuse, NY – A Watertown medical practice has agreed to pay $850,000 after admitting it improperly billed the federal government for the drug Botox and for services provided by physician assistants. North Country Neurology, a doctor-owned practice, admitted it billed the federal Medicare insurance program for the drug Botox...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford women indicted for conspiring to distribute narcotics
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, August 4th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a New Hartford woman was indicted for allegedly conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. 27-year-old Alexis Miranda of New Hartford was arraigned last week for alleged charges...
localsyr.com
Christopher Block: Behind bars again
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirms that Christopher Block, who is a convicted rapist and kidnapper, is being held at the Justice Center on a parole violation. According to Fitzpatrick, Block is on parole violation due to drug use, failure to maintain his GPS monitor, and...
A boom keeps booming: See priciest Onondaga County homes sold in first half of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Spiking home prices showed few signs of easing in Onondaga County through the first half of the year, with 12 of the county’s 25 most expensive home sales exceeding $1 million in that period. That puts the county on pace for a total of 24...
Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street
Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
informnny.com
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
