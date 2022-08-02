ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
ClutchPoints

‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense

Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
DENVER, CO
AOL Corp

NFL was warned about Deshaun Watson's suspension length in June, giving league month to consider taking control of outcome

BEREA, Ohio — If you were going to trace the NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal back to a starting point, to a juncture where it became likely the league was going to overturn a decision from independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, it would have been early in the disciplinary hearing attended by Watson and his legal camp, along with representatives from the NFL and NFL Players Association.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Jaylen Waddle
NBC Sports

Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
NFL
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy

Fall camp is officially underway in Austin for the Texas Longhorns, and so is their quarterback battle. The main competition for the QB1 spot will be between redshirt freshman Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and sophomore Hudson Card, but freshman Maalik Murphy is also in the mix, and head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about him following yesterday’s practice.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

Second-year Pats WR went all-out to develop chemistry with Mac Jones

When you're a seventh-round draft pick trying to carve out a role on an NFL roster, you're willing to do whatever it takes -- even if that means flying across the country at a moment's notice. That's the situation Tre Nixon found himself in this offseason. The second-year New England...
DEL MAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension

The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Primer: Offensive Breakdown And Players To Watch

The NFL is officially back! This Thursday, the NFL Preseason kicks off its annual Hall of Fame Game — the 2022 version of which just so happens to feature the Raiders, and in order to gear up for it, we’ve put together a two-part primer breaking down the roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football Outlooks: Jerry Jeudy

During an offseason practice earlier this week, Denver Broncos wideout, Tim Patrick, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. With Patrick likely out for the season, we can expect to see much more of the rising third-year receiver, Jerry Jeudy. Here’s why Jeudy should be on every fantasy owner’s radar ahead of the upcoming season.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy