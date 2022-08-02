Woman With Longest Fingernails Ever Grew Them Out For A Heartbreaking Reason

Read on www.qudach.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Vogue
How To Dress For A Heatwave Like Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s style is all puffer jackets and trackies in the winter, but come summer, she’s inclined to show a little more skin. This year, she’s honed her collection of summer dresses, from LBDs to body-con tube styles and naked dresses. Ab-flashing crop tops have made an...
Adele Wears Colorful Beach Cover-Up While Vacationing With BF Rich Paul In Sardinia
Summer is in full effect! Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed a sunny day together, as they went for a boat ride around Sardinia, Italy, on Tuesday, July 19. The “Someone Like You” singer, 34, and famed agent, 40, seemed like they were having a great time as they went for the ride on the water.
7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull
Click here to read the full article. 7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online. The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks. Several products include new...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
Ariana Grande Wore This Lacy Tube Top That’s About to Become a Closet Staple—& It’s 50% Off on Amazon
Click here to read the full article. Ariana Grande is always dressed to the nines, whether it be bright pink Barbiecore or head-to-toe Vera Wang. You won’t catch her in an old boy band t-shirt and Crocs, so what exactly does the fashion icon wear in her downtime? Recently on Ari’s Instagram stories, she created a makeup look for her brand, r.e.m. beauty. Lo and behold, she was lounging in a super simple yet super sexy lace tube top from Cosabella. We were over the moon to discover an Ariana-loved garment that won’t cost an arm and a leg. The actress and...
North West and Kim Kardashian Mastered Mother-Daughter Twinning at Paris Couture Week
The 2022 Paris Couture Fashion Week was a glamorous affair as always, filled with celebrity sightings and riveting catwalks. Of all the prestigious attendees, one star in particular emerged as the style icon to watch: North West, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. With a closet full...
North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes
Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
Kim Kardashian Matches Her Silver Hair to Her Outfit With Oversized Camo Pants and Silver Boots With Kids in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took a stroll with her kids Chicago and North West in New York City on Tuesday. The mom of four held her daughter Chicago’s hand, North...
Vogue
J Lo Found Perfect Summer Dresses In Capri
At LuisaViaRoma’s Unicef Gala in Capri, Jennifer Lopez made her stage debut as Mrs Affleck after a brief honeymoon in Paris. Stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens were among the honoured guests who were taken aback by the singer’s spectacular performance of her greatest hits in maximalist looks. Her off-stage summer style, however, is equally deserving of our attention.
Kendall Jenner Debuts a Cowboy Boot Tattoo, Goes Y2K in a Denim Skirt at a Rodeo in Wyoming
High-fashion cowgirl! Kendall Jenner debuted a new western-inspired tattoo while vacationing in Wyoming. The supermodel, 26, unveiled the ink via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4, showing off a tiny design of a cowboy boot near her ankle. "When at the rodeo ..." Jenner wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the tattoo, which was […]
Elle
Sydney Sweeney's Hair Files - Every One Of The 'Euphoria' Star's Hairstyles
Whether you're a Euphoria obsessive (like us), a White Lotus watcher or simply just a Sydney Sweeney fan girl, there's no denying that the 24-year-old actor is swiftly becoming a style icon for a new generation. Bedazzled Miu Miu mini skirts, Tory Burch Met Gala gowns and elbow length prom gloves aside, it's Sweeney's chameleon-esque ability to work every hairstyle that we're taking note of.
This Textile Designer’s ‘Rainbow Eclectic’ Rental Is a Physical Manifestation of Happiness
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a textile designer by day, Jessica StempeI designs the art that goes on girls’ pajamas. When she’s not designing vibrant sleepwear patterns, she’s creating super colorful art, which fills the walls of her New York City rental apartment. “I travel far and wide to see colorful and cool art installations. Some of my favorite are salvation mountain, meow wolf, Prada Marfa, and seven magic mountains,” she explains. “When people walk into my apartment they are usually wowed but not at all surprised.”
Jeff Staple Reveals the Backstories Behind His Favorite Collaborations
Click here to read the full article. Jeff Staple’s output as a collaborator is nothing short of legendary. His work in the sneaker space is well-known, which includes collabs with powerhouses Nike, New Balance, Puma and many others. But Staple’s efforts outside of sneakers, with companies like Crocs and Cole Haan, were also hits with his fans. The founder of the Staple brand, which is now 25, revealed his favorite collaborations to FN. Adidas “Adidas always said like, ‘We would love to collaborate with you, but the immense shadow of your collaborations with Nike makes it somewhat difficult to do it.’ People don’t know,...
Kim Kardashian & Daughters North West & Chicago Model Futuristic Yeezy Mirrored Sunglasses
Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her daughters pull matching futuristic looks with some help from Yeezy. The social media personality and makeup mogul posted a slideshow of her and her daughters North and Chicago West wearing similar futuristic outfits to her Instagram on Aug. 4. Whether it’s attending fashion week together or filming cute TikTok videos, the star continues to dress expressively with her daughters by her side. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) Kardashian has adopted a certain futuristic, alien-esque look that stems from her love of Balenciaga and slim-fitted...
Jennifer Lopez Was Spotted Wearing These Chic $60 Sunglasses & We Need Them Now
Click here to read the full article. Just because summer is nearly over (literally how??), doesn’t mean you have to immediately throw your dresses, sandals and shades in storage. In fact, you should at least keep your sunnies in your wardrobe because your eyes could always use protection against UV rays. Sunglasses are a year-round essential, so it couldn’t hurt to add one more pair to your collection. The more the merrier, especially if it’s J.Lo-approved! Recently, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in sunny Los Angeles wearing Otra Eyewear’s Aspen Sunglasses, which are actually within budget at just $60. She styled the...
thezoereport.com
Emily Ratajkowski Ditched Her Usual Mom Uniform For This Comfortable Look
If you’re a fan of Emily Ratajkowski, you’re likely familiar with her public appearances around New York City. She’s typically walking her pup Colombo or pushing her son Sly in a stroller, all while wearing cute bodycon mini dresses or crop tops with pants. For the model, these moments where she strolls around the neighborhood are an opportunity for her to showcase her personal style and provide her fans with easy-to-wear outfit ideas. Her usual formula is relatively simple: slip into a form-fitting dress and chunky sneakers. But in an unexpected twist, Ratajkowski wore sweatpants for her afternoon walk with her son on August 2, confirming that loungewear can, in fact, be fashionable and flattering when styled properly.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Returns in a Pastel Makeup
Though visually similar to the Nike Dunk Low, the Air Jordan 1 Low has yet to see the same surge in popularity. A recent run of women’s exclusives aims to change all that, including a recently revealed multi-color iteration combining spring-ready hues. A soft pink shade serves as the...
