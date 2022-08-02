LOOK: MLB Legend Barry Bonds’ Miniature Schnauzer Captures Win in Dog Show

Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who called Dodgers games for over 60 years, has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday night. He was 94 years old. The news of Scully's death comes a little over a year after his wife Sandra died from her battle with ALS. This also comes a little over a year after the death of Scully's longtime friend and legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda. Scully's cause of death was not revealed.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO