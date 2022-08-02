LOOK: MLB Legend Barry Bonds’ Miniature Schnauzer Captures Win in Dog Show

Read on outsider.com
Related
MLB jinx just ensured Padres won’t win the World Series
Bob Nightengale of USA Today placed his curse on the San Diego Padres after he has cursed others before. There is the “broadcaster jinx,” which isn’t real and there are other jinxes that haven’t been true either. But if there is one jinx, it’s with Bob Nightengale of USA Today king of jinxes, who is the worst.
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame broadcaster and longtime voice of the Dodgers, dies at 94
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, the radio voice of the Dodgers for nearly seven decades, has died. He was 94.
ESPN
Vin Scully, iconic former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age 94
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in...
Popculture
Vin Scully, Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster, Dead at 94
Vin Scully, the legendary broadcaster who called Dodgers games for over 60 years, has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Tuesday night. He was 94 years old. The news of Scully's death comes a little over a year after his wife Sandra died from her battle with ALS. This also comes a little over a year after the death of Scully's longtime friend and legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda. Scully's cause of death was not revealed.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Vin Scully Was the GOAT of Baseball Broadcasters but Still Gives Red Sox Fans Nightmares
The legendary Vin Scully certainly had a good run with the Dodgers. He called games for 67 years. Scully died Tuesday. He was 94. The post Vin Scully Was the GOAT of Baseball Broadcasters but Still Gives Red Sox Fans Nightmares appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dodgers Postgame: LA Wins Again in San Francisco as Team Remembers the Great Vin Scully
The Dodgers were back in action on Tuesday night, taking on the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park once again. In the midst of an 8-game road trip, the boys in blue made another strong statement with a 9-5 victory over their long-time rivals. An Offensive Onslaught. The offense continued...
CNET
Vin Scully, Voice of the Dodgers For 6 Decades, Dies at 94
Vin Scully, the beloved Dodgers broadcaster who informed and entertained generations of baseball fans over a career that that lasted six decades, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully died at his Los Angeles area home, according to the team, the Dodgers announced Tuesday evening. "We have lost an...
WATCH: Adult Hockey League Player Kicks Opponent in the Face with Skate During Insane Fight
Move over, Happy Gilmore, you officially have company. An adult league hockey player in Canada… The post WATCH: Adult Hockey League Player Kicks Opponent in the Face with Skate During Insane Fight appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neil Castles, Elvis Presley’s ‘Speedway’ Stuntman and NASCAR Driver, Dead at 88
Neil Castles, a NASCAR driver who also worked as a stuntman, transportation coordinator, and actor,… The post Neil Castles, Elvis Presley’s ‘Speedway’ Stuntman and NASCAR Driver, Dead at 88 appeared first on Outsider.
Dodgers News: Baseball World Reacts to the Passing of Vin Scully
The baseball world paid their respects to Dodgers announcer Vin Scully on Tuesday night.
NBC Sports
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
MLB・
Remembering legendary sportscaster Vin Scully
Vin Scully, who provided the soundtrack of summer for Dodgers fans for 67 seasons and called baseball games in a way that made it feel like he was sitting in your living room, died Tuesday. He was 94. What they're saying: Joe Davis, who replaced Scully in 2017, reported the...
Outsider.com
528K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0