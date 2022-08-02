ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

No criminal intent in March deputy-involved shooting, jury finds

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
 2 days ago
A jury on Tuesday determined that there was no criminal intent by a Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the fatal shooting of a Great Falls man.

Deputy Brandt Olsen shot Travis David Sipes on March 19 near the Great Falls Housing Authority. Sipes was taken to the hospital before being pronounced dead.

Olsen testified that he went on shift at 6 a.m. and learned from other deputies that a man, who they identified as Sipes, had allegedly been using stolen credit cards and had a warrant for his arrest. Deputies had a description of the vehicle that he had been driving during previous contact with law enforcement.

Olsen said he went out looking for Sipes in locations where he had previously been seen. He located Sipes’ car at the 1400 block of 7th Avenue South.

Olsen said Sipes exited the vehicle and put the hood up and then went up to a nearby residence and spoke with someone inside. Olson said he elected to make contact with Sipes and notified dispatch asking for another patrol car to assist him.

As Sipes returned to his car, Olsen said he believes he recalled asking Sipes if he was having car trouble to which Sipes responded that he wasn’t. Olson said he asked Sipes for identification. Sipes responded that he didn’t have any but had a debit or credit card with his name on it.

Olsen testified that Sipes returned to his vehicle and began digging around in the center console. Olsen said he had “a weird feeling” about the situation and activated the camera inside his patrol car.

Olson said he told Sipes he already knew who he was and to get out of the car, but Sipes continued to dig in the center console. Olson said sipes reached down onto the floorboards and picked up something with a tan handle.

Olson said he didn’t immediately identify it as a gun until Sipes began to point it in his direction. Olson testified that he stepped back toward the back driver’s side window

“That’s when I shot through the window and through the seat at him,” Olson said.

What Olsen did not know at the time was that the gun was a pellet gun which looked very similar to an actual Sig Sauer firearm.

Olsen fired four times. On the dash cam video, Sipes can be seen falling over inside the car, legs kicking, then climbing out of the car onto the ground as Olsen continues to shout orders.

CCSO Lt. William Darby testified on sheriff’s office policies and procedures for stopping subjects, arrest and detention and the use of deadly force.

Darby said he believes Olsen acted within the law and in his own defense. He also said that two separate use of force review boards unanimously voted that Olsen acted within procedures.

Forensic pathologist and medical examiner Robert Kurtzman testified on Sipes’ autopsy.

Kurtzman said Sipes was shot three times, with the most serious wound being one to his neck. He said the bullet entered the right side of Sipes’ neck, passed through the esophagus and the carotid artery, then entered the chest cavity, damaging the left lung. Sipes’ other wounds were to the left forearm and left thigh.

Kurtzman said even the most serious injury would not have been immediately incapacitating.

The toxicology report found that Sipes had recently used methamphetamine and had a high level of meth in his system at the time of the shooting. Kurtzman said he also observed bruising to Sipes’ arm consistent with needle marks.

Great Falls Police Department Investigative Services Detective Keith Perkins was the final witness. He acted as lead investigator for the shooting.

Perkins pointed out in the video that an object can be seen moving across the back windshield of the car that he said was possibly the gun based on Sipes’ body positioning and the location where the gun was found.

He showed side-by-side photos of a Sig Sauer firearm next to the model of pellet gun Sipes had in his possession. The two guns look extremely similar.

Perkins said all four shots from Olsen’s gun were accounted for, although some of the bullet fragments were too small or too damaged to compare to Olsen’s gun. Investigators found partial fingerprints on the pellet gun that they were unable to conclusively match to Sipes.

Investigators conducting the neighborhood canvas talked to the people at the residence Sipes approached before the shooting. Perkins said they told law enforcement they did not know Sipes and that he had only told him his car had overheated and would be on the street.

Investigators who interviewed Sipes’ friends and family said one of them told them he carried a flare gun in addition to the pellet gun because he had been the victim of an assault and was afraid. Otherwise, they found no reason why he might have pulled a gun on the deputy.

