Harriet Hageman

Age: 59

Political Party: Republican

Education: Lingle-Fort Laramie High School; Casper College on a Livestock Judging Scholarship; Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Law Degree from the University of Wyoming

Prior Political Experience: I have been active in the Wyoming Republican Party for many years. I have been a Precinct Committeewoman in Laramie County, and served as the National Committeewoman for the State GOP. I was a Delegate to the Wyoming GOP convention in 2016, and a Delegate to the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions. I have testified before and provided education classes to the Wyoming Legislature on several occasions about water and natural resource issues.

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: Wyoming only has one Congressional Representative, and we must make it count. We are entitled to be represented by someone who understands Wyoming and has Wyoming values. Our current representative doesn't represent us, is pursuing a personal agenda that does not align with the interests of Wyoming or the Republican Party, and has betrayed the State of Wyoming.

Our Constitution limits the power and scope of the federal government, with the vast amount of power being reserved to the States. Our federal government is too big and has subsumed far too much control over our everyday lives. We must dramatically reduce the size of our federal government, limit the power of the administrative agencies and unelected bureaucrats, and return to our constitutional foundation of separation of powers – with Congress making the laws and being accountable to our citizens. I am dedicated to making that happen.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am a constitutional conservative, having dedicated my career to fighting for Wyoming’s families, small businesses, irrigation districts, farmers, ranchers, municipalities, and others through my efforts to protect private property rights, water rights, and individual rights and freedoms.

I have spent over twenty-five years of my legal career fighting for the State of Wyoming and our citizens, working on some of the most important issues in relation to water, land use, federal lands, overregulation, and constitutional rights. I have a proven record of leadership, commitment, integrity, hard work, and loyalty to Wyoming. As a member of Congress, I will continue to fight for Wyoming and will pursue an America First agenda.

I have worked tirelessly to protect Wyoming’s water interests, and have a deep understanding of federal land issues. I have made a career of challenging unlawful administrative power, with successful lawsuits against the EPA, USDA, USFWS, USFS, and other federal agencies.

I will spend my time in Congress pushing back against unelected bureaucrats, while focusing specifically on taking power out of Washington, DC and returning it to the States in alignment with the Tenth Amendment and our founding principles. I know that the Wyoming electorate is fed up with a government that doesn’t work for them anymore and will use my knowledge and skills to change the dynamic in Washington, DC.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I am from Wyoming, I understand Wyoming, and I have been fighting for Wyoming's interests for decades. I have deep roots in Wyoming (with my great-grandfather coming here in 1878 on a cattle drive from Texas), and an even more important future, with over 40 immediate family members calling Wyoming home. I am an expert on federal land issues and water rights. I understand interstate water compacts and decrees. I am an expert on administrative law and know what we need to do to rein in the federal government and federal bureaucracy. I do not support gun control (as Representative Liz Cheney recently did), and will fight to protect ALL of our constitutional rights. I am not a globalist, believing instead that we must pursue an America First agenda. I do not believe that our federal government should be surveilling American citizens under the auspices of the Patriot Act or the FISA court. I believe that our military leaders should be held accountable for the Afghanistan debacle.; my opponent believes that they should be praised, and has done so. I believe that Anthony Fauci has caused serious damage to this Country; my opponent believes that he is one of the finest public servants in the federal government.

I recognize the fact that the Biden administration has been especially destructive to Wyoming, our citizens, and our industries, with rampant inflation, an open border, and a war on our energy industries. My opponent has allowed herself to be used to deflect attention from those failures.

Other differences include priorities (discussed below), as well as the ability to be effective. Liz Cheney has no allies in Congress, having destroyed her relationship with most of the Republicans, and being aligned with the Democrats only in relation to the January 6th committee. She cannot get anything done on behalf of Wyoming because no one will work with her. She is entirely ineffective at representing Wyoming.

I have already been developing relationships with conservative leaders in Washington, DC, and have been assured that I will be appointed to the Natural Resources Committee if I am elected. I have outlined my priorities with several members of Congress, discussing those issues that are the most important to Wyoming.

My background, education, experience, and work history differ substantially from anyone else running for Congress. I have dedicated much of my legal career to protecting Wyoming, and pursuing those policies that are in the best interests of our state.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: Serving on the Natural Resources Committee, doing everything I can to block the radical Biden/Pelosi agenda; curbing inflation; enforcing our immigration laws; protecting our energy and food industries; and real fundamental reform of our administrative and regulatory regime. I will work tirelessly to reinstate the importance of the Tenth Amendment, and taking power out of DC. We must control spending and reduce our debt and deficit; our future and that of our children and grandchildren depend it.

I am a strong constitutional conservative. I have been fighting these battles in the courtroom, and will now take that fight directly to Congress to make lasting change in how our legal, justice, and civic systems work.

What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am pro-life.

How Would You Help Ensure All Americans Have Access To The Health Care They Need: Get the federal government out of the way and dramatically reduce the regulations that hinder our medical professionals from practicing medicine and treating their patients.

How Would You Work To End The Ongoing Threat Of Gun-related Violence That Plagues Our Country: We must be given access to the medical, pharmaceutical, and psychological records of the young men who are committing mass shootings so that we can understand what they have in common, and what treatment they had been receiving.

We must restore the family. The 50-year "war on poverty" has been a failure, with the nuclear family being one of the biggest victims of the failed policies coming out of Washington, DC in that regard. Our inner cities are being destroyed by crime, with the policies of liberal D.A.'s victimizing the victims over and over again.

Gun control as imposed against law abiding citizens is not the answer.

Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I believe in equal rights, not special rights, as provided for under our federal and state constitutions.

Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Yes, I believe that we need to dedicate more resources to addressing mental health issues. I believe that this is a state issue rather than a federal issue. I believe that Congress should be making block grants to the states to allow them to prioritize the needs of their citizens. I believe we should adopt a form of a "GI Bill" focused on encouraging former military members to pursue counseling degrees so that they can help their fellow men and women as they adjust to civilian life and deal with those challenges they encountered in their service.

How Can We Enhance The Country's Ability To Be Energy Independent While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is Congress's Role In This Issue: I believe we must expose the fallacies underlying the claims of "climate change." The climate and weather data used has been substantially distorted, massaged, and fabricated, as have the models that form the foundation for claims of "climate change." One example is the "homogenization" tactic this is used to make it appear that temperatures have been rising in those areas not affected by urban sprawl, the asphalt effect, and other development. The UN IPCC is clearly political, and it has infected every aspect of the discussion and analysis regarding climate and weather.

We are now seeing the outcome of three decades of the western world's failed energy policies. Russia invading Ukraine -- the result of the failed energy policies. Skyrocketing gasoline and energy costs -- the result of failed energy policies. A broken supply chain (both domestically and internationally) -- the result of failed energy policies. Increases in world hunger and poverty -- the result of failed energy policies. We can protect our environment only if we are prosperous enough to do so. Third-world countries, and those countries run by dictators, seldom protect their environment; they just starve their people. Our government should NEVER be pursuing and adopting policies that are designed to increase the cost of food, energy and housing -- our government doesn't exist to make people suffer, yet that is exactly what is happening under the Biden administration.

"Renewables" (whatever that may mean when you consider the raw resources that go into the manufacturing and installation of wind turbines and solar fields) cannot feasibly power this country; it simply isn't possible. Going down that road will result in mass starvation and misery. Coal, oil and gas, nuclear, and hydropower are all energies of the future.

We can be energy independent simply by making the decision to be energy independent -- we have the resources. The hindrance that we face is a political class that believes they have the right to destroy our economy today to "save" something in the distant future. We should not tolerate energy policy that makes each successive generation less and less prosperous, while saddling them with trillions of dollars in debt. That is just flat wrong.

What Is Your Stance On Immigration And The Usmexico Border Do You Support The Creation Of A Refugee Resettlement Program In Wyoming The Only State Without One: We must enforce our immigration laws and immediately finish the border wall. Illegal immigration is wrong and destructive and must end. The Biden administration is quite possibly the biggest human trafficker in our country's history. The illegal and deadly drugs pouring across our borders is a man-made catastrophe that is destroying families and compounding human misery. We cannot and should not create a "refugee" settlement program in Wyoming.

What Issues Do You Believe Are Most Important To Wyoming Residents And How Would You Advocate For Them In Washington Dc: The issues that are important to Wyoming voters are battling inflation, protecting our energy and food industries, securing our border, and protecting individual liberty and freedom. Washington, DC is out of control, with the current administration being especially destructive to Wyoming and our interests. Our Wyoming citizens and businesses are struggling under the weight of federal regulations. We must support, protect, fight for, advocate for, and defend our families and businesses from the federal government so that the private sector can thrive. Regulations kill jobs and prevent the creation of new ones. We must expand and improve our transportation system and infrastructure, including our highways, railroads, reservoirs and canals, and pipeline system. While some regulations may be needed for a safe, clean, and organized community, many are unnecessary, stifle our ability to provide cost-effective services and products, have negatively affected our environment, and infringe upon private property, water rights and constitutional rights.

How Will You Balance Serving Your Constituents In Wyoming With The Need To Pass Bipartisan Legislation For The Good Of The Country As A Whole: One of the problems with the way Washington, D.C. operates is that very often, 'compromise' or talk of "bipartisanship" means capitulating to Democrats, whose policies have created the many problems and disasters we now face. If bipartisanship means agreeing with policies that brought us rampant inflation, a crisis at our southern border, and $30 trillion in national debt, then count me out. That's not what Wyoming's only House member should be doing. Our lone representative should fight for the strong, conservative ideas and ideals that made our State and country great. Our member of Congress should fight the ceaseless overreach by a federal government which usurps our rights, and challenge leftist causes. When in Congress, I will always fight for Wyoming and America First values, and never forget who hired me for the job.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Washington, DC is failing us. We cannot hope to fix it unless we send people back there who recognize the problems for what they are, and have real-world and practical ideas for fixing them. I am that candidate. I understand Wyoming, understand our issues, and want to "right this ship."