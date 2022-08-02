Abbie Mildenberger

Age: 36

Political Party: Republican

Education: BA in History from the University of Wyoming (2008)

Prior Political Experience: None

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: Last year when I voiced concerns regarding a new neighboring subdivision, I didn’t feel as though I was being heard. I started researching the roles of county commissioners and realized how dissatisfied I was in the current job being done. As I continued my research and talked with other Laramie County residents, I decided that if I wanted to see things change in a positive direction, I needed to run for county commissioner.

What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am a detail-oriented and organized person. I look at all of the data and possible outcomes before I make a decision. All of my volunteer experiences have taught me how to be a leader while also working as part of a team. Making the tough decisions and standing behind those decisions is something I have learned through those experiences. My current position as a Financial Officer and my previous work at the Wyoming EHDI Program have provided me experience with finances, budgets, and grants.

How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: The median age of Laramie County residents is currently around 37-38 years of age. I am younger than most of the other candidates and a mom of four young boys. This makes me a good representative for not only the average citizen but also for parents of young children. I have lived in four different regions of the country as well as two other countries. I also lived within the city limits of Cheyenne before moving into the county. All of this gives me a unique perspective.

What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I plan to work closely with all departments in the county and take a hard look at the county budget. We need to cut our spending and increase efficiency throughout. I am also concerned about our water levels due to the drought conditions we are currently in as well as the rapid rate of growth in the county. I want to commission a new comprehensive water study. We should not continue approving all new development projects without knowing how our water is being affected. I also plan to look at ways we can revise the land-use regulations. We need to work to find a better balance between new development and protecting the people, infrastructure, and Laramie County way of life.

Do You Think Laramie County Needs More Specific Land-use Ordinances Why Or Why Not: I don't think Laramie County necessarily needs more specific land-use regulations. But I do believe we need to take a hard look at the current regulations and modify some of them. We need to make sure that our land-use regulations are fair to developers but, just as importantly, are fair to the citizens of Laramie County. We need sustainable growth, both commercial and residential, that will benefit the county and not put a strain on it.

How Important Is The Relationship Between Commissioners And The Incorporated City And Towns In The County How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: It is very important to have a good relationship between the commissioners and the incorporated city and towns in our county. By having a strong relationship with the city and town officials, the county commissioners can give county residents a voice when it comes to issues that are handled by the municipalities but which affect all of the people in the entire county. I will build open and honest relationships with the city and town officials so we can work together to benefit all areas of Laramie County.

Some Residents On Fixed Incomes Are Concerned About The Rising Cost Of Property Taxes What Would You Do To Help Provide Relief: Wyoming state statutes dictate the manner in which property is taxed and the assessed value rates. However, as a commissioner, I plan to reduce the county budget. This in turn may allow for the reduction of some of the mill levies that make up our property taxes.

What Services Provided By The County Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: There are many essential services that the county provides. For example, emergency management services, such as the fire districts and sheriff’s department, are essential services provided by the county and need to be adequately funded and staffed. It is also essential for the county to maintain the county roads. Poorly maintained roads are not just a frustration to residents but can become a serious safety issue. Pet projects should be optional and voted for or against on the sixth-penny ballots.

What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The County Should Be Providing For Its Residents: Before there can be any discussion of new services, we need to evaluate all of the current county services to determine if they are necessary and, if so, are running as efficiently as possible. Increasing services without first reducing our spending can only result in higher taxes and fees for the citizens of Laramie County.

Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: When it comes to the sixth-penny sales tax, I am more concerned with getting items off the ballot than what I want to see put on it. We need to examine the county budget and get funding for essential items, like police radios and firetrucks, back into the general budget. Once we do that, we can work with the public to find out what projects they would like to see done to make Laramie County an even better place to live.

Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: The county does not have much say when it comes to city annexation. If the property owners in those county pockets want to be annexed, that of course would be fine. However, if the property owners do not want their property to be annexed, I don’t believe it is right for the city to be able to incorporate it.

What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Even if I am not elected, I want to hear from the people. I want to help keep Laramie County a great place to live.