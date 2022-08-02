ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaSpine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (SPNE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.3 million.

SeaSpine expects full-year revenue in the range of $234 million to $236 million.

