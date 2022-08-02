Veracyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $72.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.4 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $272 million to $280 million.

