An inside look at Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Musicians program

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, do you want to make the most out of your child’s summer? Do you want them to do something productive instead of sitting around on a phone all day? This Dallas summer program may be the one for you.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents its Young Musicians program. From July 12-29 your child can take music lessons at Trinity Basin Preparatory School all for free. The orchestra will even provide your child with an instrument.

“All Young Musicians students participate in classes on their chosen instrument, as well as ensembles, drum circle and choir, with a progressive curriculum that includes social and emotional learning,” as their website states.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams wanted to see what the program was all about and visited one of their lessons. Watch the video player for more information!

For more information, click here.

papercitymag.com

Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started

The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
DALLAS, TX
