Paypal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $341 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $6.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from 94 cents to 96 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.8 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Paypal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $3.97 per share, with revenue expected to be $27.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL