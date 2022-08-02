Read on www.wwnytv.com
Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and her caregivers, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Patricia was born January 18, 1938 in Passaic, NJ, daughter of Ralph...
Alfred T. Netto, 91, summer resident of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred T. Netto, 91, Myrtle Beach, SC and summer resident of Clayton passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home in Clayton. Al was born in Lyndhurst, N.J. August 2, 1931, son of Alfred F. and Lena Valentino Netto. The family moved to Watertown and he graduated from Watertown High School. He attended Watertown College Center of St. Lawrence University until he entered the US Air Force on February 6, 1951. He received the Bronze Star, and the Korean Service,, United Nations Service, National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on January 16, 1955.
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
Anthony Ciarfella, 60, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Anthony Ciarfella, 60, passed away unexpectedly on August 2nd, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, NY. He suffered a ruptured aortic aneurysm, but was a fighter until the very end. Anthony was born to the late James “Pinky” Ciarfella and late Joan Cobleigh Ciarfella on March 31st 1962 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Nancy F. Hamilton, 85, of Hermon
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nancy F. Hamilton, 85, of Hermon, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Homes. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral ser-vice at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Martha Helmer, pastor of the DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church officiating and burial will follow in Hermon Cemetery.
Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. The funeral will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Al Dowker officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm prior to the service. A Celebration gathering will follow the burial at the Smithville Fire Hall and all are invited to attend.
Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Larry F. Carr, 78, passed away at his home in Clayton Monday, August 1, 2022. Larry was born April 17, 1944 in Watertown, son of Lewis M. and Angela Babcock Carr. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1962 and received his Associates Degree in business administration from SUNY Delhi.
David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Sand Street, passed away, Monday, August 1, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on December 2, 1945 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a...
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter. Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department. Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that...
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Police: biker crashed after doing wheelie
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage area resident was hurt after his motorcycle crashed Sunday in the town of Alexandria on State Route 26. State police said Marcus Beeman (no age available) was traveling with another motorcyclist when he performed a wheelie and lost control. The bike...
Body pulled from Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
Band Day is back!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The sound of marching band music filled the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County fairgrounds Wednesday, as Band Day returned after a couple of years off because of COVID. Senior Ben Nolette, from the Thousand Islands - General Brown marching band, was ready - and missing...
New ideas for an old pool surface in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the future of Flynn pool on the city’s north side remains in deep water, some members of the Watertown City Council are floating other ideas for extending the pool’s use year round. “The conversation about having three pools has always been that...
Celebration of life for Matthew S. Eppolito
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Matthew S. Eppolito will be held on Saturday, August 13, at Natali’s Restaurant, Clayton from noon to 4 PM. Mr. Eppolito, 60, of Clayton died July 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maybe it’s a sign of the tight labor market. Fewer people turned out this year for Fort Drum’s annual open interviews for its Department of Public Works (DPW). Interviews were conducted Wednesday at the Jefferson County WorkPlace in Watertown. This year, 61 people...
Police identify body pulled from river
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police have released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Black River Thursday evening. Officials identified him as 68-year-old Peter Washer of Watertown. Earlier in the day Thursday, police asked the public for help in locating Washer, who was last...
