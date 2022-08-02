RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) _ RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Belmont, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $486.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $504 million for the fiscal third quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.91 to $1.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion.

