KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
KYTV
Mercy Hospital in Springfield brings back "Last Supper" painting
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 7-28-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/21/2022 Dewey C Ellerbee , 41 of Reeds, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Careless and Imprudent Driving; No Insurance. 7/22/2022 Cameron C Hagen, 33 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Resisting by Force or...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds
Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer. A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the...
Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
SUV overturns in t-bone crash on Joplin’s Rangeline Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at 20th and Rangeline reports of a two vehicle crash, with rollover alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept Ladder 5, Rescue 1, Joplin Police, METS1 and METS32 ambulance responded. Duquesne Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded to assist. On...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Searching for Wanted Man
Springfield Police are looking for a man accused of endangering a child. Rasheed Hakeem is charged with the crime in Greene County. Police say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and St. Louis. Hakeem is 6’3″, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm...
933kwto.com
Three Arrested After Chase In Springfield
Springfield Police arrested three people after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The three suspects were wanted in connection with an assault. Police sealed off the neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after they stopped the car. One person escaped custody. No other details have been released.
Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
