Republic, MO

ksgf.com

Power Outages Reported North, East Of Springfield

(KTTS News) — Most of the Ozarks has been dealing with heavy rain and lightning this morning. But some places lost power after strong storms overnight. Most of the outages were reported north and east of Springfield. Outages have been reported in Benton, Camden, Phelps and Shannon counties. A...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Republic, MO
Republic, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man

LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 7-28-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/21/2022 Dewey C Ellerbee , 41 of Reeds, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Careless and Imprudent Driving; No Insurance. 7/22/2022 Cameron C Hagen, 33 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Resisting by Force or...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
coxhealth.com

CoxHealth welcomes first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield

CoxHealth is pleased to welcome craniofacial surgeon Dr. Hannah J. Bergman to Cox South. Dr. Bergman will be the first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield, treating cleft lip and palate but also the entire spectrum of pediatric plastic surgical conditions. She will be bringing a new expertise to Springfield that the community has never seen before.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Police say several vehicles hit by bullets in West-Central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are trying to find the person who fired several shots Friday morning. Officers found several shell casings near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombard Street just after 4-30. Police say bullets hit several vehicles at a nearby business. Witnesses say they saw the driver of a motorcycle speed off shortly after the shots were fired.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police Searching for Wanted Man

Springfield Police are looking for a man accused of endangering a child. Rasheed Hakeem is charged with the crime in Greene County. Police say Hakeem has connections in Springfield and St. Louis. Hakeem is 6’3″, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Three Arrested After Chase In Springfield

Springfield Police arrested three people after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The three suspects were wanted in connection with an assault. Police sealed off the neighborhood near Chestnut Expressway and West Avenue after they stopped the car. One person escaped custody. No other details have been released.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Harley rear-ended at highway speeds crashes, vehicle then fled scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 9:45 p.m. Monday night reports of a motorcycle crash along I-49 near Gateway Drive alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. | NEOK CRASH >> Miami man crashes into concrete bridge railing near Wyandotte On scene we learn a Harley Davidson...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

