Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Menard Eagles

Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
The Salvation Army of San Angelo to host free fan giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The West Texas heatwave isn't set to slow down anytime soon. In order to help "Beat the Summer Heat," The Salvation Army of San Angelo is hosting a free drive thru event to give away fans to the community. The distribution will take place from...
Some West Texas school districts requiring parents to apply for free/reduced lunch for 2022-23 school year
TEXAS, USA — Nearly all Texas school districts adopted the free lunch program for students in 2020 after the implementation of the federal pandemic relief funding. Now the funding is no longer available and schools are pulling back from free lunches, requiring parents to once again sign their children up for free or reduced meals. Students are also preparing for the adjustment.
San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
LIVE! Daily | San Angelo Police Arrest Shoplifting Suspect After Short Chase
SAN ANGELO, TX – On this episode of LIVE! Daily News Richland Springs Football Legend and now so called insurrectionist Tyler Ethridge joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo Police Looking for Fugitive Wanted for Felony Theft
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Bonnie Lopez who is wanted for Felony Theft. According to social media, on this week's "Wanted Wednesday" the San Angelo Police Department would like the public's assistance with locating Bonnie Lopez. Bonnie currently holds two Felony theft warrants for her arrest and they could use your help with locating her.
Suspect in Santa Anna Shooting Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
San Angelo Health Officials Report Another Covid-19 Fatality Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health officials announced another Covid-19 related fatality Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total to 557 fatalities in Tom Green County. Here are the details: There is a new COVID-19-related death to report today. New deaths: 1 - Female, 60s, Sterling County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 557 (360 from Tom Green County and 197 from other counties)
BOOKING REPORT: Wild Weekend in San Angelo Lands Nearly 50 in Jail
SAN ANGELO – Nearly 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
BREAKING: Charter Review Committee Says San Angelo Is ONLY Texas City Left That Elects a Police Chief
SAN ANGELO – The newly formed San Angelo City Charter Review Committee whose sole function is to recommend direction to the City Council on the issue of an electing vs. appointing the Police Chief asked for more time during the regular council meeting Tuesday morning. Committee Chairman and former long time municipal Judge Allen Gilbert told the city council that their research showed San Angelo is now the only city in Texas to still elect a Chief of Police. The elected vs. appointed Police Chief issue is a hot button issue for voters in San Angelo. Voters have been asked on several…
Murder suspect bond hearing canceled after attorney withdraws
Wichita Falls murder defendant Ramon Rubio had his bond reduction hearing postponed after his attorney requested to withdraw because of a conflict of personality with his client.
