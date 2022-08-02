Read on www.thebeveragejournal.com
Hess Persson Estates Launches with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), welcomed the California wines of Hess Persson Estates to its portfolio during a July 1 sales meeting. The Hess Persson team provided an extensive overview and history of both the Hess and Lions Head award-winning wines. Chief Winemaker Dave Guffy walked the team through the tasting section of the Hess portfolio. “CDI is honored by the opportunity to represent Hess Persson Estates in Connecticut. The Hess Persson portfolio not only represents value at all price points, but [has] a history of excellence that is second to none,” said John Slocum, President, CDI. Hess Persson Estates is recognized as one of the premier family-owned and family-led companies in the world. Each of the family’s wine brands, the Hess Collection on Mount Veeder and the Lions Head Collection of Napa Valley, produce outstanding, highly acclaimed wines committed to sustainable farming and winemaking practices. Its estate vineyards and winery facilities are certified sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. The Lions Head Collection was founded by Tim and Sabrina Persson, visionaries of the next generation of Napa Valley luxury wines.
In 90-degree heat, Stamford seniors transformed Cove Island bridge. Now it’s ‘blooming’ with painted waterlilies.
STAMFORD — The mural painted at the entrance to Cove Island Park is the product of a series of happy accidents: a walk with a friend; a call to the Stamford Senior Center; a new employee. But after two weeks of painting and dozens upon dozens of visitors to...
Citadelle Gin Highlighted in New Haven Cocktail Competition
Hartley & Parker Limited, Inc., hosted a cocktail competition featuring Citadelle Gin at Olives and Oil in New Haven on June 26. Twelve local bartenders competed for a panel of judges, creating their best summer cocktails using Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin as a base spirit. The top four winners were Jay Downer, Head Bartender, Anchor Spa; Bryce Wade, BAR; Chris Montana, Mix Prime; and the People’s Choice Award went to Erin Keane, Yellow King Brews. The newest expression in the Citadelle Gin line, Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin is a French gin inspired by the garden at the Château de Bonbonnet, a nature preserve filled with flowers, fruit and herbs. The gin offers refreshing notes of lemon, yuzu and orange flavors, softened by flavors of Charentais melon.
Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
New Canaan Now & Then: Silvermine Tavern
Located three miles away from the town center and just outside of New Canaan’s borders, the Silvermine Tavern has been an institution for most New Canaanites. The tavern, pictured above, was built by Joseph Cocker c. 1810 as a cotton factory. The business could not have been too successful because, when Cocker died in 1812, he had massive debts. The factory changed hands many times over the next few decades seemingly with each new owner adding to the building. These expansions included a weaving room, living quarters for employees, and eventually the incorporation of the gatehouse, which became the entrance to the Tavern. In the 1850s, the property was bought by Henry Guthrie, an English immigrant, who despite only being 22 at the time, owned three mills and a shipyard. He used the building to produce door knobs and handles for furniture. The finishing work was done by local girls in what became the main dining room of the tavern.
Nibble: Tasty CT Food Events for August 2022
Make the most of the rest of the sunny season + get those good vibes going with @bartacolife's summer bucket list: 1. Enjoy a tray of #bartacosecret lobster tacos on the patio at bartaco. 2.Catch some rays at the pool or beach in the bartaco swim collection—grab a pair before they’re gone for the season at bartaco.com/shop. 3. Say cheers with a bartaco summer cocktail—the seasonal caipirinha and smoke on the water are back + perfect for summer sipping. bartaco is extending an exclusive 10% off all swim collection to CT Bites followers now through the end of August using code [ctbites] at checkout!
St Leo Fair Returns August 30 thru September 3 2022
Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall, …and the St. Leo Fair. If you’re from Stamford you know the St. Leo Fair is a traditional mark for another change of seasons. It’s that moment when reality hits and it’s time to put away summer clothes and pull out the school books.
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
A ‘mini Hamptons’ with artistic roots: Why Christian Siriano chose Westport for his new store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cinnamon and cardamom-spiked aroma of the "Instant Karma" candle from Snif hits your senses as soon as you walk into The Collective West, the new store of opened by Westport resident and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano. On...
Retail Review: Liquor Super Store
Celebrating six years serving the Watertown community this fall, business continues to increase at Liquor Super Store. Owner Sultan Ayash credits the store’s success to superior customer service, while offering a plentiful selection and competitive prices. The store’s convenient Main Street location is easily accessible and offers shoppers plenty of parking. Ayash oversees all aspects of the store’s operations day to day, along with Store Manager Melanie Sperry and a group of family members who help out when needed, including his wife, Noor Ayash.
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Gas Dips Below 4 Dollars in Brookfield! We Landed on the Moon!
Hallelujah! We did it America! We did it Brookfield, gas is below $4. The past few months I've been eyeballing the gas prices. This is something I've never done before this year. I've been doing this to impress my wife Erica. You see, she loves savings above all else. Since fuel prices skyrocketed months ago, saving on gas has become her sole focus in life.
The Castle, Monroe’s famous stone mansion, for sale again at $1.6M
One of Fairfield County’s most unusual luxury homes, the Monroe stone mansion known as The Castle, is back on the market after being sold less than two years ago. The property was last listed in April 2020 for $1.25 million and sold for $1.1 million in October 2020. It is now available at $1.59 million.
Westport’s Rivers Edge Portfolio sells for $6.35M
The Rivers Edge Portfolio, which consists of two luxury rental apartment buildings and two mixed-use freestanding buildings – all situated along the Saugatuck River in Westport, has been sold for $6.35 million. The seller, Continental Finance Corp., was represented by Will Suarez, a principal at Avison Young, with support...
Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history
An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
Milford Cowboy Lassos Shopping Carts in Wal-Mart Parking Lot
Just what we need, another cowboy in CT. Just when you thought people had taken their love for Yellowstone to it's height, we find a new level of fandom for the Kevin Costner hit TV series. I was cruising the CT Reddit page on Monday (7/25/22) when I came across a video from Milford, CT.
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
