Property manager explains some of the reasons for rising rents in Cape Coral

Read on www.winknews.com
Vanessa Schaefer
2d ago
This is happening all over the country!! Who do you think will suffer in this predicament? Families Mother's & Children!!
Reply
2
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million
In this Gulfshore Business report, people owning rental properties in Southwest Florida seem to be doing well these days. Jim Schibler of Marcus & Millichap in Cape Coral, explains how a two-tenant building, less than 7,000 square feet sold for $5,100,000. Aspen Dental and MD Now Urgent Care clinic take...
Florida Weekly
Naples Chamber finds a new home
The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Julie Schmelzle, Chair of Greater Naples Chamber Board of Directors, and the entire Chamber team.
businessobserverfl.com
Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month
John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County may expand incoming housing with 114 multi-family units
Collier County leaders will discuss expanding its proposed housing projects with over 100 more multi-family units, but some say that the expansion could hurt the community. Some people are upset because they believe the county needs to focus on bringing in more affordable housing, since many are struggling to make ends meet, but county leaders believe they are keeping up with population growth by setting aside land for another 114 multi-family units.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes
Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL residents asked to stay inside due to green algae stench
Residents asked to stay inside because of a smell so bad from green algae blooming in a Southwest Florida canal. The bloom happened in the Rubican Canal in Cape Coral with the smell permeating the area. The smell is so strong and dense that the only way to escape it is by getting inside.
floridainsider.com
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Stevens Construction begins renovation at Somerset at the Plantation
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Stevens Construction has started an interior renovation and outdoor amenities improvement to the amenity center at Somerset at the Plantation, at 10401 Dartington Dr. in Fort Myers. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
County approves $300k to collect unpaid out-of-state toll fees
Lee County Commissioners approved shifting $300,000 in the county's budget to collect the unpaid tolls from out-of-state license plates.
WINKNEWS.com
More electric vehicle charging stations needed in Cape Coral
There’s a federal push to own electric cars to save the environment but in one Southwest Florida city, there simply aren’t enough electric charging points. Now there’s a need in Cape Coral for charging stations. There are currently only three charging stations in Cape Coral that the...
Florida Weekly
Boater’s dream home with sailboat access
The newly renovated charming coastal retreat located at 2107 SE 15th St. is ideally situated in one of the nicest, well-established, quiet neighborhoods in Cape Coral. It’s a boaters paradise with over 400 miles of canals and waterways. This home backs up to your own deep-water canal with fast and direct access to the Caloosahatchee River leading into the Gulf of Mexico.
coastalbreezenews.com
Affordable Housing Complex Coming to Immokalee
Arol Buntzman, chair of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, announced that the alliance has received a $1 million donation from the NoVo Foundation to help build a safe, affordable apartment rental community in Immokalee for farmworker and other low-income families. The NoVo Foundation was founded in 2006 by Jennifer and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Residential units planned at Hammock Cove in East Naples
An Iowa-based developer plans to build luxury residential units on the last open lot in the second phase of the Shops at Hammock Cove on U.S. 41 East in East Naples. Caliber Florida, a subsidiary of Caliber Iowa, plans a building with about 60 dwelling units on 4.34 acres of vacant commercial property at 4936 Tamiami Trail E., which is east of Thomasson Drive. This project would be the first for Caliber Florida, initiated this spring when Caliber Iowa bought the Hammock Cove property, which is part of the Sabal Bay master planned unit development. Caliber purchased the acreage for $2,205,000 in March, Collier County property records show. The parcel is next to Foxboro Sports Tavern and behind Culver’s fast-casual restaurant.
santivachronicle.com
Two Just Listed Properties On Sanibel This Week
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 07/27/2022-08/02/2022.
People continue to break sea turtle ordinance, according to environmentalist
Environmentalist Rob Howell says many beachgoers may not know about the sea turtle barriers and ordinance in place, and that’s why he’s letting people know about this.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Center For Sight surgeons offer free vision-restoring procedures for those less fortunate
The annual Mission Cataract program allows staff to extend its mission to people who need assistance due to unfortunate circumstances. Center For Sight held its annual Mission Cataract event last week, during which cataract surgeons performed free life-changing cataract surgeries in the Sarasota and Naples AAAHC-accredited surgery centers. The event—held...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers
Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
Comments / 6