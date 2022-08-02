Needles, CA: Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022: Happy Birthday ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez!!

Read on zachnews.net
Zap! Thousands of lightning flashes hit Arizona during monsoon storm. Here's a map of where they hit
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon storms rocked the state early Thursday morning with heavy downpours, gusty winds and power outages across the Valley. The National Weather Service said Arizona saw nearly 20,000 lightning flashes between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 8,500 SRP customers and over 6,000...
Kingman, AZ: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of local man found died inside pickup truck along a wash during the afternoon last Wednesday.
Sources: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Kingman, Arizona: Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office releases identity of a local man who was found died inside pickup truck along a wash on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
Mohave County, AZ: Emergency and county officials providing countywide residents impacted by storms important information and how to receive assistance.
Source: Mohave County Emergency Management and Mohave County (Information) Pucture: Mohave County Emergency Management and Mohave County (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Emergency and county officials are providing countywide residents who’ve been impacted by storms with important information and how to receive assistance. Public safety officials are encouraging county residents...
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Kyle Mayfield.
Sources: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of $750.00 for information leading to the arrest of 28 years old Anthony Kyle Mayfield. According to the...
Signs & Wonders is a dream come true
Signs & Wonders Christian Book Store is a dream come true for Richard Hamilton, a long-time Christian. One day while sitting in church, the zipper broke on his Bible cover. He immediately went to the internet and searched. He found his choices were many, but he did not like that he wasn’t able to touch it, verify size and quality, or open and close the zipper. Richard did not like how impersonal it felt to him, to pick out a new cover for one of the most important treasures he has, his Bible. It was shortly after that, that he woke in the night with the dreams of opening Signs & Wonders.
Man wanted after shot misses ‘by about an inch’ in Bullhead City parking lot
Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, are looking for a suspect after a gunshot missed a man "by about an inch" Sunday night.
Golden Valley, AZ: Multiple swiftwater rescues of people who drove their vehicles into flooded roadways occurred during the evening last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Multiple swiftwater rescues of people who drove their vehicles into flooded roadways occurred on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search...
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City council primary election results coming in￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Steve D’Amico is emerging as the big winner at the non-partisan municipal level in Tuesday’s primary election. The Vice Mayor has just above 50% of the vote in the Bullhead City Mayor’s race. Steve D’Amico 3,220. Ashley Gerich 1,723. Waheed Zehri 1,430.
Boat collides with shoreline, two hurt, alcohol believed to be a factor
Two people were transported to hospital Saturday night with injuries after their boat struck the shoreline on the Parker Strip. Deputies believe alcohol to be a contributing factor. On Saturday at approximately 8:26 pm, Marine Enforcement deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a...
Local legal seats contested in primary election￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Seats in the local legal arena were contested in Tuesday’s primary election. Unofficial results as of Wednesday show Christina Spurlock (13,552) almost 600 votes ahead of Mike Cobb (12,964) in the republican primary race for Clerk of Mohave County Superior Court. David Wayt (2,637) leads...
Public officials testify as Ketchner case winds down; Ketchner may testify today
KINGMAN – A pair of public officials testified Thursday as Darrell Ketchner’s murder trial is winding down at the Mohave County Court complex in downtown Kingman. The 64-year-old Kingman man is charged in the July 4, 2009 murder of Ariel Allison, 18. Ketchner has already been convicted and...
Body found inside truck that washed away during flooding in Mohave County
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body has been recovered from inside a truck that reportedly washed away during flooding over the weekend in Golden Valley. Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, people riding ATVs in a wash near Chino Drive and San Pedro Road came across an upside-down Chevrolet pickup. They saw a body inside and called 911. Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded and during the investigation, they determined that the truck had been swept down the wash sometime on Sunday night during monsoon rains.
Mohave Electric announces new Chief Financial Officer￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative first welcomed Tyler (Ty) Elizabeth Weldon to MEC’s accounting department in 2017. Over the past 5 years, Ty has served in multiple positions within MEC’s accounting department while furthering her cooperative education through NRECA’s MIP Select and Supervisor and Manager Development Program.
Inmate dies in Arizona after refusing to eat while in custody
An investigation is under way after an inmate died while in custody at the Mohave County (Arizona) Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
2 arrested in deadly Mohave County shooting
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Golden Valley that left one man dead. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. on July 24 to a desert area and found two people who had been shot. Both...
Three killed in head-on collision near Kingman
KINGMAN – Three people were killed in a head-on collision about six miles north of Kingman. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) personnel responded at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 to the crash on Historic Rt. 66. “One of the vehicles involved...
Elderly couple sentenced for pension fraud
BULLHEAD CITY – An elderly Bullhead City man addressed the court when sentenced last month for defrauding a pension fund of more than $210,000 over a 10-year period. Kurt Sofka, and his wife Emma, both 79, entered plea agreements for collecting the money that was intended for Mr. Sofka’s mother, who died in 2010.
Human error, storms result in more MEC outages
BULLHEAD CITY – A series of storms – as well as a motor vehicle accident – continued throughout the weekend and into Monday morning, sending Mohave Electric Cooperative crews to restore power for MEC members affected by 13 separate outages along the entire MEC service area. BULLHEAD...
