Read on www.thebeveragejournal.com
Related
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
thebeveragejournal.com
Newport Yacht Rendezvous Fundraiser Offers Cocktail Experience
The Newport Yacht Rendezvous on June 24 at the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard brought together boat and cocktail fans for a night of fundraising and sips. More than 400 guests attended the evening of yacht hopping, dinner and dancing, all to support the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County. Tito’s Handmade Vodka was showcased in cocktails and Fishers Island Lemonade was chilled and served, as well as many handpicked wine selections from sponsors and vendors, including Bridge Liquors in Newport. The signature annual fundraising event helps raise $500,000 for the nonprofit organization’s programs for area children.
rimonthly.com
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
Taste of Rhode Island Returns in October
Taste of Rhode Island event producers have announced that after a two-year pandemic hiatus, plans are underway for the return of the unique celebration of local food, drink and entertainment on October 20, 2022. The popular event, which will take place from 6:00-9:00 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, will...
thebeveragejournal.com
Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
thebeveragejournal.com
Change in the Air Festival Celebrates Industry Diversity
The Connecticut Brewers Guild hosted the second annual Change in the Air Festival, a brew fest and cultural fair celebrating diversity in the craft beer industry, at Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ in New Haven on June 18. Beer from more than 25 local craft breweries was on tap throughout the outdoor festival, with a focus on Black- and Brown-owned producers, along with food from a variety of local businesses, including Jazzy’s Soul Kitchen, Madeline’s Empanaderia, The Drunk Alpaca, Je T’aime Cupcakes and Ovelle Coffee. Guests enjoyed live performances by Timmy Maia, DJ Rawles, Herman Ham, DJ 4EIGN, Top Notch Band and Kaeli Roselle. Local artists also displayed their works. The event benefited the CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship, which funds scholarships for Black and Brown students in Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate program.
rimonthly.com
Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens
Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebeveragejournal.com
Citadelle Gin Highlighted in New Haven Cocktail Competition
Hartley & Parker Limited, Inc., hosted a cocktail competition featuring Citadelle Gin at Olives and Oil in New Haven on June 26. Twelve local bartenders competed for a panel of judges, creating their best summer cocktails using Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin as a base spirit. The top four winners were Jay Downer, Head Bartender, Anchor Spa; Bryce Wade, BAR; Chris Montana, Mix Prime; and the People’s Choice Award went to Erin Keane, Yellow King Brews. The newest expression in the Citadelle Gin line, Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin is a French gin inspired by the garden at the Château de Bonbonnet, a nature preserve filled with flowers, fruit and herbs. The gin offers refreshing notes of lemon, yuzu and orange flavors, softened by flavors of Charentais melon.
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!
Recipes That ROCK: Lobster 5 ways!!! Brought to you by the 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival this weekend!!!. The 37th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival is August 5, 6 & 7, 2022 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, Rhode Island - 3 full days of non-stop entertainment, fun for all ages, and the whole family, and the best seafood around!
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Newport Vineyards thriving in severe drought
While severe drought conditions are impacting industries all across Rhode Island — vineyards are embracing the heat.
NewsTimes
Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'
Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
nrinow.news
Beef Barn owner acquires remaining Homestead property; Future plans include car shows, possible farmer’s market
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The owner of the Beef Barn restaurant has bought the remaining 12 acres of the property once known as Homestead Gardens with plans to clean up the lot and offer events in the future, including Tuesday night car shows and a possible farmer’s market. MMB...
Comments / 0