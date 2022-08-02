Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

Read on 961theeagle.com
Related
Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY
People have tried to have the craziest pets, but this one might be the weirdest we've seen so far. NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently called to a home in Nassau County after getting reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone's property. The caller told officers they didn't think the bird had enough room to move around, or even enough food and water in its cage.
Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?
New York State's history goes back so far that we are left, today, dealing with the tongue-twisting town names that were created by the early Native American and Dutch settlers in our region. And boy they can be doozies!. This is a list of 21 of the most commonly mangled...
New DEC App Feature Makes Fishing Even More Enjoyable In New York
Anglers and fishermen statewide will love this new feature made specifically for them. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has officially updated their very own HuntFishNY app. Part of this update included adding a new feature to the app called "The Tackle Box". This newest addition will make fishing in New York State even more enjoyable than before.
Hurry Now! Flash Sale Happening For The Great New York State Fair
If you want to take part in this amazing deal with the New York State Fair this year, you have a limited time to do it. The Great New York State Fair is teaming up with Wade Shows, their Midway partner, to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4th from 4:00am until 11:59pm. Fairgoers have the chance to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for only $20 each.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
What You Need To Know About An Upcoming Ghost Hunt At The Herkimer Home
Get your frights on at a Ghost Hunt being held at the Herkimer Home State Historic Site. Ghostbusters gear up- It all happens on Saturday September 24th between 6PM - 8PM at the Herkimer Home. Preliminary investigations at the site with Central New York Ghost Hunters have already been completed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Stay Cool By Floating the Day Away on 6 Lazy River Tubing Trips in New York
The dog days of summer have arrived. Stay cool by floating the day away on one of New York's beautiful rivers. Spend a few hours floating, swimming, and just hanging with your family and friends through the beautiful Black River Canyon for the day. You're even encouraged to bring your own cooler. With the stunning scenery and deep water, this is a self-guided adventure you won’t want to miss.
Going Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks? Free Shuttle Service
There is a more convenient and safer way to hike in the Adirondack High Peaks. It is an addition to the other service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Hop aboard the free shuttle. Why the New Shuttle to the Adirondack High Peaks?. If you hike...
Keep An Eye Out For These Invasive Beetles Swimming In Your Pool
If you see these little guys swimming around your pool, you should let the DEC know as soon as possible. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking for your help in fighting back against the Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB). This little bug is an invasive species that can cause major damage to our ecosystem if not controlled properly.
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
Bye Bye Telemarketers! NY Attorney General Cracking Down on Non Stop Robocalls
Will there soon be an end to those annoying robocalls that seem to never end?. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce with 50 Attorney Generals to crack down on the more than 33 million robocalls every single day. "Our task force is going to dial up our efforts to block these unwanted calls and protect consumers nationwide."
Wolves in the Capital Region? DNA test says YES
For years the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has said wolves are not in New York State. Any animal depicting a wolf has been called by the department a 'coyo-wolf', meaning it's a mix of a wolf and coyote, but is primarily a coyote. However, last December a...
Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach
The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Village of Ilion beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The State Route 5S exit ramp - eastbound - to State Route 51 in Ilion will be closed beginning at 7:00am on August 9, 2022. The New York State Department of Transportation says that...
21 New York Counties Under Drought Watch
In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York Counties. Among those New York counties that have been put under a drought watch are Tompkins, Chemung, and Onondaga Counties. The Department...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0