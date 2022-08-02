ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

Keep An Eye Out For These Invasive Beetles Swimming In Your Pool

If you see these little guys swimming around your pool, you should let the DEC know as soon as possible. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking for your help in fighting back against the Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB). This little bug is an invasive species that can cause major damage to our ecosystem if not controlled properly.
