Maine Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Gunpoint In New Hampshire

WCVB
Authorities identify mother, two young kids found dead inside New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called to the home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call for help. "When authorities arrived, they found three deceased individuals inside the residence, an adult female and two juveniles," the attorney general's office said.
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
WMUR.com
Person struck by vehicle on Everett Turnpike in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Officials said Nicholas Lheureux, 26, of Nashua, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit in the right breakdown lane of the southbound side of the roadway near exit 6. The driver was uninjured.
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
WMUR.com
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
WCAX
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire
Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home. Burlington celebrates legendary Lake Champlain monster's birthday. There was a monster of a birthday party on Wednesday for Lake Champlain’s very own creature, as the ECHO Leahy Center celebrated Champ. Caught on Camera: Suspect...
Real Life Mermaid Swimming 31 Maine Lakes in 31 Days, All For This
According to WABI, a 38-year-old local Maine woman named Ali Simonds of Belfast is doing something heart warming. We all enjoy Maines lakes and ponds, and so does she, but this summer she’s using Maines water for a good cause. Ali is determined to swim 31 lakes in 31...
WMUR.com
Fire in North Hampton under investigation
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Officials in North Hampton are investigating the cause of a building fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at Granite Post Green on Lafayette Road. Crews found a postal building at the park engulfed in flames, officials said. No one was hurt.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
laconiadailysun.com
Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
Man Clocked Doing Over 160 MPH On New Hampshire Highway
A 30 year old man from Connecticut is in quite a bit of trouble after he allegedly raced at nearly twice the speed limit down a New Hampshire highway. According to WGME, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury (CT), was clocked doing 161 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone on the I-93 in Ashland, New Hampshire on Sunday.
