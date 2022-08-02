Read full article on original website
Leon "Hank" Neppl, 87, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction, IA.
Darrel E. Jackson, 87, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Darrel passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Elsie L. Foster, 92, Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Ronald Nester, age 68, Fairfax, Missouri
Day and Date: Mr. Nester's body has been cremated and there will be no formal services held.
Helen Hunt, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m. Memorials: Helen Hunt Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa.
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A suspect is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Thursday. The Glenwood Police Department says 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler of Glenwood was arrested for domestic abuse assault. Zeigler was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
Nancy M. Fischer, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 P.M. Visitation End: 6:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Shen PD plans Shop with a Cop
(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer. Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
Gregg lauds Clarinda housing project
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is praising Clarinda officials for what some call "a golden moment" for the downtown area. Gregg stopped in Clarinda late Wednesday morning as part of swing through southwest Iowa to gauge the progress of a housing renovation project. Work continues on the renovation of the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce offices at 115 East Main Street into two 1,300 square-foot apartment units. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. Gregg tells KMA News the downtown housing grant program drives investment in rural communities.
Gregg fields Clarinda feedback
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week. Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to the grant writing process.
Harlan storms back, claim 14th state title in classic
(Cedar Falls) -- Iowa's most storied football program added another memorable chapter to its history on Friday with a comeback win for the ages. Nineteen years after Harlan erased a 12-point deficit to Mount Vernon in the final six minutes of the 2003 Class 3A state championship game, the Cyclones turned back the clock and overcame a 16-point second-half hole to claim the program's 14th state championship in a 30-23 thriller.
Dominant freshman season lands Platte Valley's Wray KMAland Missouri XC Runner of the Year
(KMAland) -- A freshman dominated KMAland Missouri in girls cross country this year, and she had no clue what she was capable of going into the season. “My goal from the beginning of the season was 24 minutes,” Platte Valley’s Mya Wray told KMA Sports. “Then, I came out and ran a 22, so I was like, ‘Oh, this could be a better season than I thought.’”
Historical, memorable season lands Woodbine's Smith KMAland XC Coach of the Year
(Woodbine) -- It was a historical and memorable season for the Woodbine cross country teams. With a state champion, top three team finish and an additional state medalist, the Tigers put together a dream of a day in Fort Dodge earlier this fall. The engineer behind all of that, James...
Elmwood-Murdock puts 2 on ECNC First Team
(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference released their All-Conference volleyball honors on Thursday. Elmwood-Murdock had a league-high two first team selections with the designations of Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer. Ashley Beethe (Johnson County Central), Maddie Busch (Palmyra), RaeAnn Thompson (Falls City) and Olivia Swanson (Auburn) were also on...
KMAland fire crews battle house fire in Silver City
(Silver City) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large house fire in Silver City early Thursday morning. That's according to Silver City Fire Chief Scott Eanes, who tells KMA News his volunteer fire department was paged shortly before 1:30 a.m. for a large structure fire at 402 Lynn Street in Silver City. Eanes says, per typical practice, they immediately requested mutual aid after the report of the structural fire. Among those responding in mutual aid was the Glenwood Fire Department. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the house was already fully engulfed in flames by the time they had arrived on the scene.
Mills County soil and water conservation district seeks public input
(Malvern) -- Like many across the state, Mills County conservation district officials are beginning to put together a long-term outlook for conservation efforts in the county. That's why the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a public meeting this afternoon at the Classic Café in Malvern at 1 p.m. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group was contacted by the Conservation Districts of Iowa to help facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News the meeting serves as an opportunity to receive input from the public and landowners as the conservation district formulates a roughly five-year outlook.
Auburn freshman Crotty earns KMAland Nebraska Female XC Runner of the Year
(Auburn) -- Auburn freshman Liston Crotty made an impact from the moment she first stepped on to a high school cross country course in August. “I had a really good 8th grade season, but you never know,” Crotty said. That first race for Crotty came on her home course,...
College Volleyball Scorebaord (11/18): Huskers, Jays sweep, Bearcats season ends
(KMAland) -- Nebraska made quick work of Iowa, Creighton swept DePaul & Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Creighton 3 DePaul 0. St. Cloud State 3 Northwest Missouri...
Depth, height lead youthful Shenandoah girls basketball squad into 2022-23 season
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is gearing up for the 2022-23 season. The Fillies return a solid group of starters to what otherwise figures to be a young roster. “The kids coming back have done a tremendous job this summer,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We don’t...
