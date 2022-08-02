(Malvern) -- Like many across the state, Mills County conservation district officials are beginning to put together a long-term outlook for conservation efforts in the county. That's why the Mills County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a public meeting this afternoon at the Classic Café in Malvern at 1 p.m. Cara Morgan is the Executive Director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, whose group was contacted by the Conservation Districts of Iowa to help facilitate the planning process. Morgan tells KMA News the meeting serves as an opportunity to receive input from the public and landowners as the conservation district formulates a roughly five-year outlook.

