ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Airbnb posts 2Q profit of $379 million on record bookings

By DAVID KOENIG
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Uber, Pinterest jump, tech CEOs warn workers, job openings update

Caterpillar Q2 misses revenue estimates; tops profit forecast. Caterpillar opened lower in trading Tuesday after missing Wall Street revenue estimates. The heavy equipment maker reported second quarter sales of $14.25 billion, up 11% year over year, but lower than Wall Street’s estimates of $14.35 billion. Adjusted profit topped estimates,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Compensation#San Francisco#Just Price#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings

Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Western Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Western Digital WDC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was down $392.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Lyft Posts Record Quarter, Sees Operating Profit Of $1 Billion In 2024

Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after reporting record earnings for the second quarter, betting on strength in the rideshare market as it rebounds from pandemic lows. Lyft's shares jumped more than 8% in extended trading, as the company also...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Latam’s MercadoLibre posts 79.8% increase in Q2 net income

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company’s net income for the three-month period was $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of $98.9 million. The company’s net revenue rose 56.5%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy