Airbnb posts 2Q profit of $379 million on record bookings

The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Uber, Pinterest jump, tech CEOs warn workers, job openings update
Caterpillar Q2 misses revenue estimates; tops profit forecast. Caterpillar opened lower in trading Tuesday after missing Wall Street revenue estimates. The heavy equipment maker reported second quarter sales of $14.25 billion, up 11% year over year, but lower than Wall Street’s estimates of $14.35 billion. Adjusted profit topped estimates,...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
EBay's luxury focus drives earnings beat as consumer spending slows
Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) beat second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday as the e-commerce company's focus on selling luxury products tempered the hit from a slowdown in consumer spending and weakness in some European markets.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
CNBC
Job cuts and smaller bonuses loom for Wall Street amid collapse in IPOs and stock issuance
Pay cuts are expected across wide swaths of the financial industry as bonus season approaches, according to a report released Thursday by compensation consultancy Johnson Associates. "There are going to be a lot of people who are down 50%," Alan Johnson, managing director of the namesake firm, said in an...
Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings
Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today
Better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines were overshadowed by the company's third-quarter guidance.
Uber turns cash flow positive for the first time in bumper quarter
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time ever on Tuesday and forecast third-quarter operating profit above estimates, as more people rely on its services for transport and ordering in food.
Western Digital: Q4 Earnings Insights
Western Digital WDC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was down $392.00 million from the same...
International Business Times
Lyft Posts Record Quarter, Sees Operating Profit Of $1 Billion In 2024
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after reporting record earnings for the second quarter, betting on strength in the rideshare market as it rebounds from pandemic lows. Lyft's shares jumped more than 8% in extended trading, as the company also...
srnnews.com
Latam’s MercadoLibre posts 79.8% increase in Q2 net income
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company’s net income for the three-month period was $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of $98.9 million. The company’s net revenue rose 56.5%...
