Stolen and killed livestock reports on the rise in Utah

Read on ksltv.com
Related
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
ksl.com
Thousands of fentanyl pills recovered during stop on I-15 as overdose deaths double in Utah
ST. GEORGE —Thousands of fentanyl pills were recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 early Tuesday morning that resulted in an arrest as the nationwide wave of the synthetic opioid continues to enter not only Utah but every other state in the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration says.
Authorities investigate serial livestock killings in Juab County
The Juab County Sheriff’s Office along the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food are investigating the shooting and killing of multiple livestock recently in Juab County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Utah Man Starts Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider 😲
A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Speeding, distracted driving leading to increase in crashes on Utah city streets
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday and was 90 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
KSLTV
Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
KSLTV
Utah man dies after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A Payson, Utah, man died Saturday afternoon while recreating at an Idaho waterfall. Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said Corey Grant Collard, 31, was at Pillar Falls when “he got his foot caught in the main chute of the falls” and was sucked underwater.
Officer shoots, kills man holding weapon on Utah state line
A police officer shot and killed a man acting erratically and holding a weapon near the Utah state line on Wednesday morning.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
KSLTV
Real Salt Lake selling ‘Green Jell-O pins’ to help Utah families in need
SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake is selling specially-designed pins to raise money for the Utah Food Bank. According to a Wednesday afternoon press release from RSL, the green Jell-O pins are already on sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to UFB to help Utah families in need.
Comments / 2