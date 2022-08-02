Stolen and killed livestock reports on the rise in Utah

A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."

2 DAYS AGO