ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Stolen and killed livestock reports on the rise in Utah

By CARY SCHWANITZ
KSLTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksltv.com

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
MESQUITE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
City
Levan, UT
iheart.com

Utah Man Starts Wildfire Trying To Kill A Spider 😲

A Utah wildfire that's already burned more than one square mile of land was started by a man who was trying to kill a spider with his lighter, authorities say. Cory Allan Martin, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, one day after he tried to burn a spider he encountered while hiking in the foothills near Springville, the Utah County Sheriff's Office reports. Although Martin reportedly confessed to accidentally starting the blaze, he didn't offer a reason for wanting to burn the spider, a sheriff's report reveals. "What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don’t know," says Sheriff's Sergeant Spencer Cannon. "There may not be a why. He might not even know a why."
KSLTV

Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
MILLCREEK, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Horse#Udaf
ABC4

Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah man dies after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A Payson, Utah, man died Saturday afternoon while recreating at an Idaho waterfall. Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, said Corey Grant Collard, 31, was at Pillar Falls when “he got his foot caught in the main chute of the falls” and was sucked underwater.
PAYSON, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy