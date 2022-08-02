ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Davis Mills says it is 'humbling' to have coach Lovie Smith vote for him as a team captain

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is getting plenty of support from the organization. The Texans did not draft a quarterback, nor did they sign anyone who can realistically compete with Mills for the job. Houston has also given their former 2021 third-round pick all of the first-team reps throughout the offseason program and through four days of training camp.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

With Matt Ryan at quarterback, Indianapolis Colts hoping less is more for Jonathan Taylor

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is quite comfortable being a target. He's been a dominant ball carrier at every level of his playing career -- and he was the NFL's best runner last season, winning the rushing title by a whopping 552 yards. What's different about Taylor this summer? How excited he is about the new possibilities awaiting him this coming fall. Indianapolis' offense is about to become more balanced, which means Taylor's poised to unlock even more dimensions of his game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Column: NFL lets bad boy owners get off with slap on wrist

After Donald Sterling’s racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks. Then there’s the NFL, which seems content to let its bad boy owners slide with nothing more than a slap on the wrist, no matter how egregious the offense. Tampering with some of the game’s biggest names? Suggesting it would be a good idea to lose games intentionally?
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys continued interest at DE a cause for concern?

When the Dallas Cowboys lost Randy Gregory this offseason in fairly embarrassing fashion, the front office brass tried to play it off as no big deal. Selling the idea Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler would somehow pick up the slack, the Cowboys were clearly grasping at straws. Fowler has been...
ARLINGTON, TX
Axios Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable franchise

Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsAmerica's Team hasn't won a Super Bowl in over two decades but it's still — by far — the most valuable NFL franchise, according to a recent valuation by Sportico.Driving the news: The value ranking comes as the Dallas Cowboys attend training camp in Oxnard, California.The big picture: The Cowboys were valued at $7.6 billion in the 2022 rankings. The Rams, with a new stadium that just hosted a Super Bowl (that they won), ranked second with a $5.9 billion valuation.Our nemesis teams have nothing on us, financially. The Giants rank fourth, the Washington Commanders rank...
ARLINGTON, TX

