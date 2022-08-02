Cowboys WR Need? ‘No Urgency’ to Sign or Trade, Insists Jerry Jones

After Donald Sterling’s racist ramblings were exposed to the world, the NBA moved quickly to banish him from the league. Sure, the forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers made Sterling even richer, but it sent a clear signal that such behavior would not be tolerated, even from the guys with the biggest checkbooks. Then there’s the NFL, which seems content to let its bad boy owners slide with nothing more than a slap on the wrist, no matter how egregious the offense. Tampering with some of the game’s biggest names? Suggesting it would be a good idea to lose games intentionally?

