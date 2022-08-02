ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PTL Back to School Photos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Backpacks, notebooks, laptops, pencils. It's time to get ready for back to school!

Pittsburgh Today Live wants to see your family's Back to School photos. Before jumping on the school bus, make a memory and snap those pics.

You can submit them below:

CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: August 5, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsPittsburgh CLO presents "Sister Act"San Rocco FoundationBrooke Sturgis on TikTokCanine CompanionsPTL Pups on Facebook'Burgh BuzzStage AEFox Chapel Yacht ClubRhythm & BrewsPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Hanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hanna, 16, loves K-pop music and crocheting! She's a Waiting Child.This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!

We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Two women shot in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Police confirm two young women, one 18, and one 19, were shot in the back in broad daylight on a Pittsburgh street Thursday. Watch the report in the video player above. Residents heard loud gunfire just after 11:15 a.m. on Stranahan Street near Brushton Avenue in Pittsburgh's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7

There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community comes together to redesign playground at West Penn Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several organizations are teaming up to make sure kids in every community have a safe and fun play space. A design day was held to draw up some inspiration for an updated playground at West Penn Park in Polish Hill. The recreational area is 30 years old and in need of a makeover.  So, the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the national non-profit organization KABOOM! went to kids themselves for some inspiration. The children used crayons and markers to draw their dream playgrounds."It's important for kids to see the adults in their communities care about them," said KABOOM!'s Melanie Barnes. "That they're creating the safe space for them to learn and to grow."Isla Bower, 12, said, "It's great to always contribute what you can to your community, especially when you have a strong idea or vision and stick to it and put it out there in the world."  More than 100 volunteers will help to construct the playground in October.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE

There’s still some summer left, and AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Complete the form below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. The tickets are valid through the end of the year. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. Good luck! One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Pleasant Hills crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person died in a crash Wednesday in Pleasant Hills.Officials said crews are at the scene of the deadly crash on Route 51, where the driver of a car and a motorcyclist collided. The call came in around 8:30 p.m.The victim was identified as 60-year-old Michele Biancaniello.it is not clear if there were any other injuries. 
PLEASANT HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
MONROEVILLE, PA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Death at Jeannette home under investigation

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway at a home in Jeannette, Westmoreland County. Watch the breaking news report from Jeannette in the video above. Police and the coroner were at the scene on Wylie Avenue Thursday afternoon. The person who died has not been identified, and investigators...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Quik-It Chicken on North Side hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Quik-It Chicken on the North Side was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department said inspectors found unsanitary conditions and a roach infestation at Quik-It Chicken at Valero Fueland on Pennsylvania Avenue. The inspection report from Thursday lists more than a dozen violations. The health department said there were dirty utensils and equipment in the kitchen, and a power strip was "heavily soiled with grease." The report said there was no evidence of sanitization in the facility. An inspector also found a roach infestation in the kitchen and food service areas. The report said there were multiple roaches and one was even found in a sink by the cook line. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen's 'sentimental' signed Steelers football went missing at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - People typically leave Steelers training camp in Latrobe with autographs, handshakes and selfies with their favorite players. On Tuesday, someone did leave with at least one of those things, except it wasn't theirs. A local teen said a suspected thief stole years' worth of lifelong memories from him and he wants what was taken returned.The white Steelers football was signed by former and current Steelers like Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Heyward brothers and swiped in the blink of an eye.Zach Sexauer from Hookstown said he thinks it happened as he and everybody else scrambled...
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Youngwood animal rescue says pandemic pets are being returned

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - The rush to get a pet during the pandemic is now resulting in a lot of animals once headed to new homes now being returned, or worse, abandoned. The pandemic pet abandonment problem can be best summed up in this phrase: the animals' owners have a lot of love for their pets, just no time or money to take care of them. If you are looking for a new dog or cat, Heal Animal Rescue in Youngwood is the place to be. In fact, when it comes to selection, it's never been a better time to...
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

