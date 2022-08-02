Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder

In light of the extended Frenkie de Jong debacle, United's contingency plan for a different midfielder has been laid out by Melissa Reddy.

Manchester United are said to strongly admire a central midfielder playing for a fellow top-half Premier League side.

As a result of the elongated saga Frenkie de Jong's transfer from Barcelona is causing, Manchester United are inevitably being linked with alternative midfield targets.

Although the executive transfer committee of John Murtough, Richard Arnold, and Erik ten Hag, are willing to remain patient for their key target, reports have emerged that United are still keeping a watchful eye over other midfield options.

Journalists have suggested that Youri Tielemans and Renato Sanchez could be of strong interest for the club if the de Jong deal collapses entirely.

Sky Sports News have earmarked, however, the potent contingency plan that United have designed for a different midfielder who, like de Jong, has enjoyed month-long links to Old Trafford.

Melissa Reddy highlighted Wolves and Portugal central-midfielder, Rúben Neves, as the most viable alternative if United were to concede defeat in their pursuit of de Jong.

Reddy detailed, ‘there is a long-standing interest from the Old Trafford club because of [Neves'] stylistic profile, incredible passing range,

a threat in terms of goalscoring and he controls the tempo really well - all the things you want in an anchor in a progressive side.'

Neves would cost a similar fee to that of de Jong. Although he does not hold the same connection with ten Hag as de Jong, the Portuguese midfielder has collected invaluable Premier League experience.

Neves has amassed one hundred and twenty-two Premier League appearances for Wolves and thirty senior international caps for Portugal.

'We know Wolves value him upwards of £60m. They wouldn't want to lose him necessarily,

United have to start considering the fact the longer the De Jong saga drags on with no resolution between him and Barcelona, what else can be done?'

Even with Reddy's emphasis that Neves is without doubt on the list below de Jong's name, there is still over three weeks left for United to wait for Barcelona to solve their wage debacle.

Barcelona will soon be facing unabating pressure to sell players, and potentially pay off their deferred contracts, if they want to register their multiple new summer signings.

