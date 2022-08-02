ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder

By Seth Dooley
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAlgG_0h2G8euM00

In light of the extended Frenkie de Jong debacle, United's contingency plan for a different midfielder has been laid out by Melissa Reddy.

Manchester United are said to strongly admire a central midfielder playing for a fellow top-half Premier League side.

IMAGO / ANP

As a result of the elongated saga Frenkie de Jong's transfer from Barcelona is causing, Manchester United are inevitably being linked with alternative midfield targets.

Although the executive transfer committee of John Murtough, Richard Arnold, and Erik ten Hag, are willing to remain patient for their key target, reports have emerged that United are still keeping a watchful eye over other midfield options.

Journalists have suggested that Youri Tielemans and Renato Sanchez could be of strong interest for the club if the de Jong deal collapses entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHRvt_0h2G8euM00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sky Sports News have earmarked, however, the potent contingency plan that United have designed for a different midfielder who, like de Jong, has enjoyed month-long links to Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4qqV_0h2G8euM00

IMAGO / ANP

Melissa Reddy highlighted Wolves and Portugal central-midfielder, Rúben Neves, as the most viable alternative if United were to concede defeat in their pursuit of de Jong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdHy5_0h2G8euM00

IMAGO / PA Images

Reddy detailed, ‘there is a long-standing interest from the Old Trafford club because of [Neves'] stylistic profile, incredible passing range,

a threat in terms of goalscoring and he controls the tempo really well - all the things you want in an anchor in a progressive side.'

Neves would cost a similar fee to that of de Jong. Although he does not hold the same connection with ten Hag as de Jong, the Portuguese midfielder has collected invaluable Premier League experience.

Neves has amassed one hundred and twenty-two Premier League appearances for Wolves and thirty senior international caps for Portugal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZoDQ_0h2G8euM00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

'We know Wolves value him upwards of £60m. They wouldn't want to lose him necessarily,

United have to start considering the fact the longer the De Jong saga drags on with no resolution between him and Barcelona, what else can be done?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8t6D_0h2G8euM00

IMAGO / NTB

Even with Reddy's emphasis that Neves is without doubt on the list below de Jong's name, there is still over three weeks left for United to wait for Barcelona to solve their wage debacle.

Barcelona will soon be facing unabating pressure to sell players, and potentially pay off their deferred contracts, if they want to register their multiple new summer signings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6zpC_0h2G8euM00

IMAGO / HMB-Media

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
WORLD
The US Sun

Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay

CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Rúben Neves
Person
Youri Tielemans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Chelsea#Imago#Old Trafford
Yardbarker

Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer

Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday

An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of midfield target

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Neves has undoubtedly been one of Wolves best players since signing from Porto. The Portuguese star played a pivotal role in getting Wolves promoted to the Premier League. At 25 years old, Neves could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights

Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy