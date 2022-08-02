Democrats propose legislation to block Trump's Schedule F plans

Read on www.axios.com
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
"He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure," Toomey said of Manchin on CNN.
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Mitch McConnell says Manchin cut a spending deal that 'only Bernie Sanders would love'
Manchin responded to intensifying GOP attacks on his climate and tax bill. "They're still my friends, I love them all," he said.
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden's agenda since Dems might lose control of Congress in November. "We don't know what the future will bring," he told Politico. Democrats are racing to send the $740 billion bill to Biden's desk within two weeks. Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
No call logs, no presidential diary entry, no photos: What Trump did during the Capitol riot
Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) breaks down then-President Trump’s actions during the January 6 insurrection after he arrived back at the White House after the rally at the Ellipse.
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and 15 other House Democrats arrested at abortion-rights rally
A group of Democratic lawmakers were arrested Tuesday outside of the Supreme Court while attending an abortion-rights rally in protest of the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade a month ago. What’s happening? Per Business Insider, the lawmakers held signs in support of abortion while chanting slogans like “our body,...
Veteran burn pit bill headed for another vote in the Senate amid partisan turmoil
Republicans and Democrats in the Senate are embroiled in debate over a spending provision in the PACT Act, a bill that would help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, as the legislation heads to the floor for another vote. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, known as the PACT...
Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill
House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signs off on Democrats' big agenda bill, paving the way for Senate passage
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signed off on sweeping Democratic legislation Thursday that would provide new spending to mitigate climate change and extend health care access while taxing corporations. The Arizona Democrat's announcement likely unlocks the votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate. Sinema said her support came after Democratic...
Top Latino Biden aide stepping down
An aide to President Biden says he’s proud of the work the administration has done in Hispanic and other communities as he leaves his job. The big picture: Adrian Saenz, who also served in the Obama administration, became deputy director for the Office of Public Engagement in early 2021, helping oversee a department tasked with connecting the White House with stakeholders and constituents. He's also a special assistant to the president.
All 50 Senate Democrats reach agreement on Manchin's Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer says, saving Biden's agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening said Democrats reached an agreement on the party's economic agenda.
Senate Dems announce they have the votes to pass Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats have reached an accord on changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major hurdle to pushing one of President Joe Biden's leading election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote,...
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
