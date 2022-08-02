ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Democrats propose legislation to block Trump's Schedule F plans

By Sophia Cai
Axios
Axios
 2 days ago
Read on www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Swan
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Civil Service#Social Security Benefits#Trump S Schedule#Democratic#House#Washington Post
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Top Latino Biden aide stepping down

An aide to President Biden says he’s proud of the work the administration has done in Hispanic and other communities as he leaves his job. The big picture: Adrian Saenz, who also served in the Obama administration, became deputy director for the Office of Public Engagement in early 2021, helping oversee a department tasked with connecting the White House with stakeholders and constituents. He's also a special assistant to the president.
POTUS
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy