Three events providing students with free school supplies
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. As school is starting in a few weeks, community organizations and agencies are holding resource fairs for students in need to get their school supplies for free. The San Benito County Office of Education will host a Back-to-School Resource Fair at...
Youth Alliance fundraiser celebrates young leaders
Youth Alliance will celebrate young leaders from the community during the Youth Rising event on Sept. 15 at 6:30pm. This fundraising event is dedicated to spotlighting the youth in the organization’s programs as they work to make a difference in the community. The Youth Rising Celebration is scheduled as...
Monterey County school districts searching for more educators
SALINAS, Calif. — As summer winds down and classrooms reopen, some Monterey County school districts continue to grapple with a statewide shortage of school employees. According to the Monterey County education job portal, there are 161 vacant positions as of Aug. 3. Many of the job listings are for special education teachers.
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
School districts in Monterey County are now offering transitional kindergarten.
This school year, school districts have geared up to transform classrooms to make them suitable for the youngest students: 4-year-olds who will attend transitional kindergarten (known as TK for short). California committed to an ambitious universal TK program that starts rolling out this year and will be fully implemented by...
Volunteers remove toxic, invasive hemlock from Nyland Property
Volunteers spent three hours removing the hemlock from the property's grassland. Photo by Jenny Mendolla Arbizu. The Harvey and Gladys Nyland Property, located on the south side of Hwy 156 in San Juan Bautista, is a sprawling 540 acres of grasslands, wetlands, and seasonal streams. The land also contains hemlock, an invasive species that not only prevents healthy plants from growing but can become a fire hazard if not removed.
Council rejects electric building mandate
The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
Santa Clara County finds four mosquitoes that test positive for West Nile virus
SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) – Officials in Santa Clara County announced on Tuesday that mosquitos testing positive for West Nile Virus were found in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose. The county's Vector Control District announced plans to begin spraying insecticide from trucks Thursday night in neighborhoods where...
Volunteers clear truckloads of trash from Pajaro River
WATSONVILLE—Armed with grabbers, cans, garbage bags and gloves, more than 25 volunteers gathered at Murphy Crossing Road early on July 29 for a community cleanup of a portion of the Pajaro River on the outskirts of Watsonville. The volunteers picked up plastic, cans, bottles, mattresses, tires, pallets, pieces of...
Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
Former owners of popular Aromas market ordered to pay past employees
AROMAS, Calif. — The former owners of a popular Aromas market have agreed to a stipulated judgement surrounding allegations they failed to pay employees and obtain workers’ compensation insurance. Prosecutors accused the owners of the Old Firehouse Market, Renu and Rajendra Vakharia of failing to pay all wages...
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
Hollister’s Veterans Auxiliary has been active for a decade
From left: Sgt. of Arms Angie Matas-Gay, Chaplain Lisa Casarez, 1st Vice Esther LePore, and 2nd Vice Desiree Osorio Allivato. Son holding his mother's banner as she retired after serving 20 years. Photo courtesy of Esther LePore. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. While the Veterans Auxiliary...
Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm
MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
Mosquito Fogging in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale Aug. 4
The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose (ZIP Codes 95054, 94089 and 95002). Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 4, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
South Monterey County Joint Union High School District announces change in leadership
KING CITY — South Monterey County Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees has appointed Tim Vanoli as interim superintendent effective immediately, following the resignation of Superintendent Jordan Mulder. Mulder, who had agreed to serve as superintendent for a three-year term beginning in February, resigned from the position...
Santa Clara County leader under fire over ‘tone-deaf’ letter
Local doctors say they’ve lost confidence in Santa Clara County leadership after seeing the head executive downplay the death of their colleague. San José Spotlight obtained an email sent from County Executive Jeff Smith to county health care workers after Dr. Amul Jobalia died by suicide in his office in May. Jobalia was a nephrologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical... The post Santa Clara County leader under fire over ‘tone-deaf’ letter appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Cultivator in Monterey County Caught Growing Cannabis Disguised as Hemp
Wildlife officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recently shut down an illegal cannabis operation in southern Monterey County. Like many other illicit grows in California, the operators were circumventing state laws that are designed protect native plants, fish and wildlife. During the week of July 18,...
D&D Insurance Brokers acquires Hollister’s Calvista Agency
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in California, has acquired Calvista Insurance Agency, which was founded in 2008 in Hollister, according to a press release. D&D has more than 250 insurance professionals throughout California, and is a member of the Assurex Global network—the...
City says contractor will repair zig-zagging Ladd Lane
A contractor’s blunder in Hollister that resulted in some oddly painted lines on Ladd Lane has made for some laughs nationwide and frustrations locally. City officials worked to redesign Ladd Lane to make it more friendly for bicyclists and hamper speeders in the area. But the two subcontractors for the project, Sierra Traffic Markings and Graham Contractors, mistook the plans for gradual curving lines and instead painted zig-zags on the stretch of road, according to City Manager Brett Miller. The general contractor for the project was Precision Grade.
