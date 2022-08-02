Are the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks ready for prime-time, national television? We'll find out on August 11th and August 13th as the games will be shown on ESPN+. In a summer where Kalamazoo baseball has been in the national spotlight with ESPN's "The Captain" series on Derek Jeter, now comes a pair of games featuring the Growlers from the Northwoods League against their rivals from Calhoun County, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, on Thursday, August 11th. Then on Saturday, the Growlers will be hosting the Kenosha Kingfish, again at Homer Stryker Field.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO