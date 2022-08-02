Read on www.wilx.com
Related
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
ESPN+ is Coming To Kalamazoo For The Growlers and Battle Jacks
Are the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks ready for prime-time, national television? We'll find out on August 11th and August 13th as the games will be shown on ESPN+. In a summer where Kalamazoo baseball has been in the national spotlight with ESPN's "The Captain" series on Derek Jeter, now comes a pair of games featuring the Growlers from the Northwoods League against their rivals from Calhoun County, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, on Thursday, August 11th. Then on Saturday, the Growlers will be hosting the Kenosha Kingfish, again at Homer Stryker Field.
WILX-TV
High School Football Practice About to Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 600 high school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. In Mid-Michigan, the opening game is set for 3:30pm August 25th, DeWitt vs. Haslett at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Waverly and Okemos feature new head coaches. Okemos opens the first week at Mason hoping to end a 23-game losing streak. The coming season features year two of the 11:15pm Friday highlights show, Friday Night Frenzy on WILX-TV channel 10.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
Comments / 0