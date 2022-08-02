Read on www.gulfshorebusiness.com
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million
A two-tenant building that’s just under 7,000 square feet just sold for $5.1 million in the heart of Cape Coral – at $734 per square foot. And a three-tenant building, about 7,100 square feet, at the epicenter of Southwest Florida’s largest growth corridor off Alico Road in south Fort Myers, also just sold for $3.8 million. That’s $535 per square foot.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Work begins to re-establish East Fort Myers Revitalization Plan
In 2008, east Fort Myers was poised to flourish, guided by the east Fort Myers revitalization plan. The 1,100-acre area located midway between downtown and Interstate 75 is a distinct community comprised of varied neighborhoods with historic ties to commerce. The area has seen both prosperity and decline, resulting in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Warren Henry Auto Group breaks ground on Lamborghini Naples
Warren Henry Auto Group has broken ground on another addition to its group of dealerships, Lamborghini Naples. The 18,000-square-foot building is being built on 2 acres on Tamiami Trail East next to The Isles of Collier Preserve in East Naples. The company represents 17 brands, and this will be its second Lamborghini dealership location and the first in Southwest Florida. Warren Henry Auto Group broke ground a few weeks ago on its new Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Davie.
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers homeowners speaks after lightning strike causes fire
The life of a homeowner changed in a flash on Wednesday night after her home was struck by lightning. The lightning struck the top of the Fawn Ridge Drive home in south Fort Myers during Wednesday night storms. She said she doesn’t know where to live, but her message is...
WINKNEWS.com
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
businessobserverfl.com
Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month
John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Residential units planned at Hammock Cove in East Naples
An Iowa-based developer plans to build luxury residential units on the last open lot in the second phase of the Shops at Hammock Cove on U.S. 41 East in East Naples. Caliber Florida, a subsidiary of Caliber Iowa, plans a building with about 60 dwelling units on 4.34 acres of vacant commercial property at 4936 Tamiami Trail E., which is east of Thomasson Drive. This project would be the first for Caliber Florida, initiated this spring when Caliber Iowa bought the Hammock Cove property, which is part of the Sabal Bay master planned unit development. Caliber purchased the acreage for $2,205,000 in March, Collier County property records show. The parcel is next to Foxboro Sports Tavern and behind Culver’s fast-casual restaurant.
Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment
Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment on Park Meadows Drive.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
WINKNEWS.com
Tornado briefly touches down near Clam Pass in North Naples
A tornado briefly touched down in North Naples on Thursday afternoon. The Weather Authority has video confirming the touchdown between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m. The tornado pushed offshore before lifting. There are currently no damage reports. If you have video or photos of the tornado you can email tips@winknews.com.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to further develop area along Burnt Store Road
Cape Coral has plans to further develop the area along Burnt Store Road, bringing more businesses, warehouses and homes. The city wants to support the growing population by adding retail stores and offices, as well as more multi- and single-family residential units. The project goes back to 2015, when the Lee County Department of Transportation began widening Burnt Store Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Causeway Shoreline Stabilization Project continues to move forward
The Sanibel Causeway between Islands A and B will be modified to accommodate bike lanes, turn lane improvements, milling, resurfacing and restriping. The Sanibel Causeway is located in Lee County and connects the mainland to Sanibel Island in Fort Myers. The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved a change order in the amount of $243,861, bringing the new contract total to $1,377,963. This portion of the design will be funded through the Lee Department of Transportation and the Tourist Development Beach Capital Improvement Funds. The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.
WINKNEWS.com
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
Palm trees near Cape home struck by lightning and catch fire
The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a structure fire call after palm trees near a residence were struck by lightning and caught fire.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of using device to steal over 400 gallons of gas in Fort Myers
A man arrested early Friday morning is accused of using a special device to steal gas from the pumps at a 7-Eleven off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 40-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Silva, of Golden Gate, was arrested at around 4 a.m.
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gulfshore Realty merges with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Gulfshore Realty, a boutique brokerage on Marco Island, has merged with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. The principals and top-producing sales professionals of Gulfshore Realty, Kristine Bareis and Jeffery Gilman, have joined forces with its Marco Island office at 760 N. Collier Blvd., Suite 101.
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it
Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
