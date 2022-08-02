An Iowa-based developer plans to build luxury residential units on the last open lot in the second phase of the Shops at Hammock Cove on U.S. 41 East in East Naples. Caliber Florida, a subsidiary of Caliber Iowa, plans a building with about 60 dwelling units on 4.34 acres of vacant commercial property at 4936 Tamiami Trail E., which is east of Thomasson Drive. This project would be the first for Caliber Florida, initiated this spring when Caliber Iowa bought the Hammock Cove property, which is part of the Sabal Bay master planned unit development. Caliber purchased the acreage for $2,205,000 in March, Collier County property records show. The parcel is next to Foxboro Sports Tavern and behind Culver’s fast-casual restaurant.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO