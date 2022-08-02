Read on www.wilx.com
Tigers Assign Jung to West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have signed their top choice from the amateur draft held earlier this month and assigned him to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Jace Jung is an infielder who played in college at Texas Tech. The Whitecaps are playing a six game series this week in Lansing against the Lugnuts and Jung reportedly will report to his new team for Friday night’s game.
In My View: NCAA’s inconsistencies lead to issues
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA mystifies a lot of people with its rulings. The current transfer portal rule is one transfer for all athletes without having to sit out a year. Rocket Watts transferred after one season at Michigan State to Mississippi State and this off season to Oakland U.
High School Football Practice About to Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 600 high school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. In Mid-Michigan, the opening game is set for 3:30pm August 25th, DeWitt vs. Haslett at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Waverly and Okemos feature new head coaches. Okemos opens the first week at Mason hoping to end a 23-game losing streak. The coming season features year two of the 11:15pm Friday highlights show, Friday Night Frenzy on WILX-TV channel 10.
In My View: Would replacing Avila improve things?
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Yesterday marked seven years to the day Al Avila was elevated to Detroit Tigers general manager. The team has had all losing seasons since then by an average of 67-95 records each year and are on pace for the same this year. Fine, he gets plenty of blame, but just replacing him will that improve matters significantly?
Maize n Brew
Opinion: If Warde Manuel doesn’t fire Mel Pearson, his job should be questioned
This is an opinion piece by Maize n Brew Site Manager Von Lozon. This entire situation very well could be over by tomorrow; a Friday news dump wouldn’t shock me. At this point, I don’t care if it gets resolved right after I hit publish on this editorial. I’ve seen enough and I needed to put my thoughts out there.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Are Suddenly Red-Hot On The Recruiting Trail
Reinforcements are on the way for the Spartans!
Lansing All City Golf Tournament Set to Begin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 92nd annual Lansing all city golf championship begins at 8am Friday at both Michigan State courses, Forest Akers East and West. A field of more than 140 players will take part in several different divisions. It’s a 54 hole tournament with the final round set for Sunday. Pairings and scores will be posted at www.glaga.org.
Moneyball Pro-Am players continue to shine with fan support
It was the first round of the Moneyball Pro-Am playoffs Tuesday night at Holt High School. Two Michigan State guards put on a show as their teams advanced to this year's final on Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
saturdaytradition.com
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Ovid-Elsie Athletic Director Steps Down
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ovid-Elsie High School needs an athletic director to begin the new school year. Jesse Johnson released a letter Wednesday to constituents in the community announcing his resignation for family reasons. He says he will stay on the job through next next week to help transition to his successor, whoever that will be.
New Owosso football coach sees his hiring as win-win situation for everyone
FLINT – Ron Tyner and Owosso appear to be a perfect fit for each other. Actually, for everybody involved with the Trojans football program.
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary
Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
lansingcitypulse.com
Is East Lansing’s best Greek restaurant inside a sports bar?
The word “shish” means “skewer,” and shish kebabs are what give the dish its Greek kick. They’re essentially just skewered chicken cubes that have been grilled and then plucked into a big pile. Flavorful. Satisfying. Affordable and filling.”. You don’t have to be a Michigan...
